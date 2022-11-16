[The Epoch Times, November 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) The 59-year-old mainland singer Mao Amin has faded out of the entertainment industry since he got married in 2003. Unexpectedly, his wealthy businessman husband Xie Zhikun died suddenly of a heart attack in 2021, leaving the “Zhikun Group” with a fortune of 26 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), but Mao Amin did not take over the management. A few days ago, she sang on stage and attracted attention.

Mao Amin, who was once a smash hit, sang for the official film Golden Rooster Awards a few days ago, which was also her first performance after the loss of her husband. That night, she wore a black dress and sang with singer Jane Zhang for more than 6 minutes. Many netizens were surprised and speculated that Mao Amin’s comeback after a long absence may be related to her husband’s death.

On December 18 last year, Mao Amin’s husband, Xie Zhikun, died suddenly of a heart attack at the age of 60. Many people were astonished. On the one hand, it was because of Mao Amin’s great reputation, and on the other hand, Xie Zhikun was one of the nine capital tycoons in China. According to Caixin.com, before Xie Zhikun’s sudden death, the CCP’s top leaders frequently released signals to crack down on financial predators and strictly control capital flight. In addition to Xiao Jianhua’s “Tomorrow Department”, Xie Zhikun’s “Zhongzhi Department” was also included.

After Mao Amin married Xie Zhikun in 2003, they gave birth to a daughter and a son in three years. After getting married, Mao Amin also faded out of the entertainment circle and devoted herself to raising her husband and raising her children.

According to the annual “New Fortune 500 Rich List” released by the mainland “New Fortune” magazine in 2018, Mao Amin and Xie Zhikun’s couple ranked 129th in the “2018 New Fortune 500 Rich List” with a net worth of 18 billion. At that time, many netizens were surprised that Mao Amin and her husband were on the rich list together. However, in fact, 2018 is the second consecutive year that Mao Amin was on the list with her husband after being on the “2017 New Fortune 500 Rich List”.

At that time, the CCP officially announced the punishment decision on Fan Bingbing’s involvement in tax evasion. Fan Bingbing had to pay about 884 million in taxes, late fees and fines in order to avoid prison. Lok Road topic.

Mao Amin became popular across the country in 1987 with the song “Missing”, and became the “Queen”-level female singer in the mainland pop music scene in the 1980s and 1990s. Everything seemed to be going well for her, but unexpectedly, in the seven years from 1989 to 1996, she was involved in tax evasion incidents twice.

The first time was Zhang Yong, her ex-manager and boyfriend, who swept away all her funds overnight; after the second tax turmoil broke out, she left directly to go abroad. Her manager, Ye Shaoduo, committed suicide a few months after the incident. Until 2000, Mao Amin made up the tax and gradually faded out of the music scene after returning to Shanghai.

After Xie Zhikun’s death, Mao Amin handed over the management of “Zhikun Group” to Xie Zhikun’s nephew, but did not give it to his own children. In this regard, Mao Amin explained that “there is a specialization in the art industry”, because his children are not yet adults, so he handed them over to someone who knows how to manage them, hoping to keep the company.

