[The 59th Baeksang Art Awards]”Miss Girl” is out again! Song Hye Kyo won the “Behind View” with “Dark Glory”, Congratulations to Han So Hee IG limited motion screenshots- KSD 韩星网(Korean drama)

2023-04-29

Those three “little hearts” are really cute~

The “59th Baeksang Art Awards” was presented last night (28th). You can watch the red carpet scene ‎here‎, and the complete list can be viewed ‎here‎. And Song Hye Kyo won the “Behind the Movie” with the hit Netflix drama “Dark Glory” that lasted from the end of last year (2022) to the beginning of this year. In her testimonials, she also mentioned: “I’m very happy now”, both at home and abroad. Praise “truly deserved”.

As one of Song Hye Kyo’s “fans”, Han So Hee also immediately offered her congratulations through her personal Instagram limited-time feed. In the screenshot, Song Hye Kyo has an outstanding temperament, her eyes are shining, and she is smiling. Han Shaoxi also added three “careful hearts” in the “post-production”, and the animation below represents “excitement”, and you can feel her joyful mood.

(Source: [email protected], @xeesoxee)

When it comes to Han Shaoxi’s “history of fans”, it often becomes a topic. She will cooperate with Song Hye Kyo in the new drama “The Price of Confession”, and she has successively left messages on her predecessors’ Instagram posts: “Now you are mine!”, “Today I am also dreaming of becoming that puppy”, etc. Ni “shows love”. Netizens also left messages one after another: “Han Shaoxi is the way I chase stars”, “Looking forward to the cooperation of the two beauties”, “I really want to see new works as soon as possible”, etc.

