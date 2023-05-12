The 5th China Opera Festival opened in Zhejiang, “Red Boat”, “La Traviata”, “Border Town” and other dramas were staged one after another-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

The 5th China Opera Festival opened in Zhejiang, “Red Boat”, “La Traviata”, “Border Town” and other dramas were staged one after another

The Lingnan style “Qiao Pi” was staged at the Hangzhou Grand Theater; in order to see “La Traviata” starring Cai Chengyu, fans lined up outside the Hangzhou Theater… These days, the circle of friends of Hangzhou audiences has been “Chinese Opera Festival” Swipe the screen one after another.

Last night, the 5th China Opera Festival officially opened at the main venue of the Great Hall of the People in Zhejiang Province. After the opening ceremony, the audience watched the opening opera “Red Boat” of this opera festival together. The opera “Red Boat” is a grand work from Zhejiang, and it is also a vivid interpretation of the history of the Communist Party of China. The beautiful water is beautiful, but the red boat is still there. This red boat, which has been pursuing the ideal for a century, will lead this opera festival, singing the unique charm of opera art.

The China Opera Festival is a national-level art event in the field of opera in my country. Since its establishment in 2011, it has been held four times in Fujian, Hubei, Jiangsu, and Shandong. It has launched a large number of outstanding opera works and talents to promote the prosperous development of opera art , Meeting the spiritual and cultural needs of the people has played an important role.This year is Chinese opera

The festival is held in Zhejiang for the first time. It is understood that the theme of this year’s opera festival is “a grand gathering of opera art, a festival for the people”. It has brought together 24 excellent opera works and performed 48 performances in total. In addition, this year’s opera festival will also hold a series of activities such as one drama, one review, training courses for national opera creation talents, and opera public service.

Among the 24 participating repertoires of this opera festival, there are 19 newly created repertoires. These newly created repertoires have a wide range of themes, reflecting China‘s development process and the style of the times from multiple angles and different aspects. Among them are the realistic drama “A River of Clear Water Flowing East” with the theme of the ecological civilization construction of the Yangtze River, the revolutionary drama “Snowy Dabie Mountain” that embodies the firm ideals and beliefs of the Communists, and “Border Town” and “Overseas Chinese Criticism” and other excellent performances. Repertoires on traditional culture and historical themes. Classics familiar to the audience are also indispensable, such as “The White-haired Girl”, “Xiao Erhei Married”, “The Flying Dutchman”, “La Traviata” and other plays let the audience feast their eyes and ears.