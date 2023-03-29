Sunset Speed ​​and Wen Zhaojie were selected on behalf of the Chinese music scene, and will receive musical instrument equipment and 360-degree marketing support from Fender

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) announced today the finalists for the 5th annual Fender NextTM program, which promotes and supports young artists who advance the development of the guitar instrument in music and culture. Since 2020, the industry landscape faced by young artists has changed rapidly. The Fender NextTM program goes beyond helping artists acquire industry-leading instrument equipment and promotions while helping guide them to success in today’s ever-changing music industry. Over the past four years, the Fender NextTM program has discovered many talented artists and helped them achieve industry reputation and music career success, including Xiao Jun, Sam Fender, Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, Blu DeTiger, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Maverick, MAY-A, Japanese Breakfast, Anly, Madison Cunningham, Black Pumas and more. This year, Fender NextTM plans to further explore global music players and fully demonstrate the diversity of music genres.

“As we celebrate the successful fifth year of Fender NextTM, we are also delighted to see many past inductees reaching the peak of their careers. The way today’s artists achieve success is constantly evolving, and the Fender brand remains committed to growing with them ,” said Matt Watts, senior vice president of marketing at Fender. We congratulate the Fender NextTM Class of 2023, who represent a rich diversity of musical genres, cultures and styles, and who continue to lead, inspire and define the music industry, and Fender is honored to accompany them on their journey to success. “

This year’s Fender NextTM program shortlist consists of 25 rising music stars from North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Latin America, covering different music genres, ages, genders and cultural backgrounds, and each selected artist has improved in their respective fields influence on guitar playing. More than 800 groups of aspiring artists and their teams from around the world actively responded to the open recruitment of the Fender NextTM program this year. The final 2023 shortlist was selected by the industry’s top Fender artist relations team. This list represents the guitar and the wider music industry. future direction. During the selection process, the Fender team also consulted with record labels, consulting firms, music streaming services, artist agencies, and other music industry leaders. Click to hear the top singles from the artists selected for the 2023 Fender NextTM class.

In the Chinese-speaking region, this year’s Fender NextTM program and Netease Musicians, the leading domestic original musician platform, jointly select outstanding new artists in the Chinese-speaking region. In the end, Sunset Speed ​​Band and Wen Zhaojie were selected into the 2023 Fender NextTM program as representatives of the Chinese music scene.

The Sunset Speed ​​Band said: “It’s a great honor to participate in the Fender NextTM 2023 annual plan, and I look forward to the speed ride on Fender’s classic rock and roll to the next golden future.”

Wen Zhaojie said: “I am very happy to be selected for Fender NextTM. My first electric guitar is Jazzmaster. I look forward to using Fender products in more recordings and performances in the future.”

Fender will support the new class of Fender NextTM artists with exposure through the brand’s award-winning creative content, marketing campaigns and social media channels that have amassed more than 13 million followers worldwide. In addition, Fender NextTM selected artists will also receive the following support:

The FMIC Welcome Pack includes a Player Series guitar with a gold commemorative pickguard, a custom Fender Road case and guitar strap, a Mustang Micro personal portable sound system, a Fender Hammertone TM Series effects pedal that matches the artist’s tone requirements, and PreSonus® HD9 Professional Monitor Headphones.

Fender will use industry-leading marketing tools to help selected artists get closer to their fans, exploring and introducing the artists behind the music through social media content curated by Fender.

Fender will promote the official Fender NextTM playlist featuring the representative hits of the selected artists through Spotify and NetEase Cloud Music.

2023sessionFender NextTM The full list is as follows:

Dayglow (USA)

Cafuné (USA)

Jean Dawson (USA)

Bartees Strange (USA)

Adi Oasis (USA)

Momma (United States)

Wallice (United States)

Yahritza y Su Esencia (United States)

DannyLux (USA)

Devon Gilfillian (USA)

49 Winchester (USA)

Cecilia Castleman (USA)

Luna Li (Canada)

Bratty (Mexico)

Samm Henshaw (UK)

The Mysterines (UK)

Ruti (UK)

Deyaz (UK)

Tommy Lefroy (UK)

Grentperez (Australia)

Ruel (Australia)

BREIMEN (Japan)

Chili Beans. (Japan)

Sunset Speeder (Taiwan, China)

Wen Zhaojie (Mainland China)

“I was so excited and shocked to learn that I was selected as a Fender Next artist. I know so many amazing artists have been selected for this program, so I can’t even believe it. I have been playing Fender guitars since I learned how to play the guitar .The first electric guitar I bought with my own pocket money was a Fender Stratocaster. This guitar has been with me for many years in my bedroom and in front of the mirror. Later I bought many other guitar models Tele, Jazzmaster , Jaguar and more. I am honored and excited to be working with a brand that has helped me grow over the long term and I am looking forward to the future,” said Fender Next US inductee Bartees Strange.

“I’m honored to be selected for Fender Next this year, what a surprise!” said Ruti, Fender Next UK Inductee.

“I’m very honored to be a part of Fender Next 2023, and it’s so exciting to be able to share my music more closely with the guitar community with the best music creators around the world. Although my skills are not The most delicate, but I put my emotion into every interval and melody I play,” shared Fender Next Australia entrant Grentperez.

“I feel very lucky to be able to work with such a legendary brand as Fender. As a Mexican female artist, I thank you for your trust and I am excited for the upcoming cooperation.” Bratty, an artist selected for Fender Next Mexico.

Fender Next Japanese selected artist, Lily from Chili Beans. said: “I have always wanted a Fender guitar, because my favorite international artists use Fender, and I basically play Fender guitars now! Many selected for Fender NEXT Artists such as Girl in Red, Wallows, beabadoobee, and SE SO NEON are all my favorite artists, and we are honored to join the ranks of these outstanding creators. As a band, we hope to be exposed to a variety of music, And to forge our own path. I believe this will be a great opportunity for us to meet artists from different countries and broaden our horizons. We look forward to trying more new things with Fender!”

Click to get the photos and information of the selected artists; other picture materials, such as Fender NextTM artist stage name logo, etc., please click to get.

About Finder Musical Instruments Inc.

Founded in 1946, Fender is one of the world‘s best-known professional musical instrument brands. Focusing on the production, marketing and operation of musical instruments for a long time, it has brought innovations time and time again to the world‘s music and cultural fields.

Fender Musical Instruments’ brands include: Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus®. The main products cover: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, guitar and bass amplifier, pedal effects, accessories (straps, picks, etc.), professional audio equipment, lifestyle derivative products, etc. With musicians and musicians as the core, it has created high-quality musical instruments and digital products and experiences covering all music genres.

Since 2015, Fender has established a digital product system that combines musical instruments and interactive experiences, allowing users to accompany Fender at all stages of their music journey. These innovative apps and music learning platforms create an immersive music experience for users and stimulate greater musical creativity. From beginners to music legends who have created history, they can achieve better musical expression through Fender’s products and services.

In 2021, Fender celebrates its 75th birthday. “Give musicians wings to fly”, this sentence not only carries the beautiful vision of the founder Leo Fender, Fender Musical Instrument Company also hopes to connect musicians all over the world through their dedication and love for music.

