“The 5th Fujian IPTV Tianyi HD Little Reader Contest” came to a perfect conclusion



www.fjsen.com 2023-02-26 21:34:36 Zhang Liqing Source: Southeast Net

Southeast.com, February 26th (our reporter Zhang Liqing) On the afternoon of February 26th, the activity of “Celebrate the 20th Red Scarves to the Future – The 5th Fujian IPTV Tianyi HD Little Reader Contest” ended perfectly. The awards ceremony was grandly held in the studio of Fujian Radio, Film and Television Group.

Photo by Zeng Wei, correspondent at the event site

Under the guidance of the Propaganda Department of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee, the competition was jointly organized by the Fujian Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Youth League, Fujian Provincial Youth Work Committee, Fujian Radio, Film and Television Group, and China Telecom Fujian Company. It has been successfully held for five sessions.

In the provincial final on February 18, 10 gold medalists, 15 silver medalists, 25 bronze medalists and excellent prize winners were selected. At the award ceremony, the award-winning contestants vividly interpreted their youthful dreams, their understanding of the development of socialism, and their expectations for a new era and a better life in the future through immersive programs and stage plays. The awards ceremony will be broadcast simultaneously on the Fujian IPTV Tianyi HD platform and the Fujian TV Children’s Channel on March 3.

The competition kicked off in June 2022, with more than 1,000 registered schools and a total of more than 26,000 students, covering 30,000 parent-child families in the province. It successfully guided students to love classics, recite classics, and integrate classic learning into the daily life of young people. Reading and studying.



