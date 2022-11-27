ROME – 60 years have passed. Thanks to the antennae typical of libertine artists and without obligations towards anyone, Dino Rice he told us in his film Overtaking the glories of the economic boom, sensing its first crunches at the same time. The glittering figures of Vittorio Gassmanwho plays the irresponsible protagonist, and the only apparently less sensational one of the shy traveling companion Jean Louis
See also IU donates 210 million won to help disadvantaged groups on her birthday | Li Zhien | The Epoch Times