Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Text) On September 8, the 60-year theme exhibition of the Hundred Flowers Awards for Popular Films opened in Beijing. Actors Ge You, Du Jiang, Lu Qi and others attended.

Ge You has won the Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actor for many times for “Party A and Party B”, “Big Name” and “Mobile Phone”. Award for Best Supporting Actor.

At the opening ceremony, Lu Qi and Du Jiang were invited to give speeches.

Lu Qi felt that movies, as literary and artistic works, played a very important role in promoting red culture and inheriting the red spirit.

Du Jiang said that the Hundred Flowers Award has a very high weight in the hearts of actors, because it is voted by the audience one ticket at a time, and the audience's recognition is the biggest compliment to every actor. He will continue to learn from his predecessors, be down-to-earth, take one step at a time, and shape every role with integrity, and is determined to be a good actor who is satisfied with the audience and with the times. The low-key Ge You did not speak on the stage. He participated in the opening ceremony, watched the exhibition carefully accompanied by the leaders, and took photos with the guests and audience present. During the exhibition, he encountered his photographer who wanted him to take a group photo with him. Ge You shied away and said that it was not good-looking. Seeing that his magazine cover was praised by people around him, Ge You waved his hands repeatedly, showing a very humble and low-key performance.

