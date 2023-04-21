THE 69 EYES

Death Of Darkness

(Gothic Rock) Label: Atomic Fire Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023



“When the sun goes down and the moon comes up, Finnish goth/glam goo-goo mucks THE 69 EYES proudly wear their sunglasses, leather jackets and black eyeliner to become one with the night.”

Hell, it’s been 30 years since THE 69 EYES – according to their own statements – founded in the gloomy, gloomy bars of Helsinki. And now their loyal fanbase is being honored again and their thirteenth album “Death Of Darkness” sees the light of day.

I’m mentally celebrating the comparison from the promo sheet so much that they represent a mix of the misty essence of Nordic goth rock and the lustful decadence of the Sunset Strip, because never before has the style and music of the Finns been anything in my opinion so aptly described. And as soon as this thought manifests itself in you, the morbid Los Angeles with its sun as well as its deep black sides can be understood so concisely on every corner of this new album, and you almost find yourself in your own novel, in the “Death Of Darkness”. then mutated into a soundtrack.

Some of the tracks were even written in the notorious Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood, perfectly rounding off the concept.

Come on, sweet death, and hit the booze with us. The night is young and life is short.

Nevertheless, a few songs stand out again, such as “This Murder Takes Two”, in which her good friend Kat Von D (she is known, for example, as the ex-tattoo parlor owner in LA, as well as through negative headlines because of various borderline statements ), did the female vocals.

I have to admit, somehow I didn’t expect any significant changes in the sound and songwriting of the Finns this time either, they always stayed true to their concept and never really strayed creatively since their early days. Despite the usual trademarks (Jyrki’s voice being the most concise, of course), one notices that these recordings were made under a somewhat different, fresher star. A young producer, great marketing, everything done right! A fountain of youth for the sound that was so popular in the early 2000s.

PS: Jyrki 69 boasts that he’s still wearing the leather jacket from the early days – do I like that? I don’t know it…

Tracklist „Death Of Darkness“:

1. Death Of Darkness

2. Drive

3. Gotta Rock

4. This Murder Takes Two (ft. Kat Von D)

5. California

6. Call Me Snake

7. Dying In The Night

8. Something Real

9. Sundown

10. Outlaws

Total playing time: 40:19



Band-Links:

THE 69 EYES – Death Of Darkness 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “THE 69 EYES – Death Of Darkness”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/69Eyes_DeathOfDarkness.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Catrine”

}

}}

The post THE 69 EYES – Death Of Darkness appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

