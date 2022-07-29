Is it worth it for parents to spend money on hardships for their children?[7-daysummercampchargesfrom1980yuanto3700yuan]

July 25th at 7 am. The children’s room on the 20th floor of a residential building in Wangjiadun CBD. Mother Yujie took off the pajamas, and the back was bare. The red spots that used to be dense finally faded away. This is the ninth day after returning from the hard-fought summer camp.

July 25th all day. On the 10th floor of Building 10, Nanhu Hongshan Entrepreneurship World, Sun Minghong, who still likes to call himself a programmer, locked himself in the office all day, writing a teaching plan for a summer camp that opened in August.

July 25th at 8pm. At Huangpi Wuhu Tiantian Quality Education and Training Center, 35-year-old Liu Haicheng began to train a group of 7-13-year-old children who had been in the camp for 3 days.

Children’s summer camp is on fire this summer. For 7 days, 14 days and 21 days, children who signed up for different days of summer camps flocked to the training base every day. The research bases around Wuhan couldn’t hold enough, and they flocked to Hong’an, Xiaogan, Macheng, Daye and other places. The training bases, old or new, or renovated from leisure farms and mountain villas, were scattered again after the summer camp.

The charging standard of each summer camp is different. Taking 7 days as an example, it ranges from 1980 yuan to 3700 yuan. Parents spend money to let their children go to summer camp to buy hard food, is it worth it? The reporter conducted a survey recently.

Looking forward to being away from my mother one by one

Missing home on the first night

“Looking forward, looking forward, the day of departure is coming!” The 10-year-old began with such a sentence. He said that he was looking forward to staying away from his mother, Yujie. “Mother’s mouth is like a machine gun.”

Yiyi, who is in the fifth grade of primary school in the fall, has read more than 700 extracurricular books. His love of reading has given him a rich vocabulary far beyond his age.

Yiyi hopes to put some fragments of this 7-day summer camp into the cerebral cortex. When training slogans, the 10-person team made a very low voice, but when the 49 people in the battalion shouted together, “the sound will be very loud, and it feels like it can shake the sky there.” Playing real CS (a game called “Counter-Strike”), no matter how clever the tactics are, if there are fewer people, it will not work.

On the first day of arriving at the camp, they stepped onto the podium one by one and faced everyone in the campaign for the battalion commander. He said a campaign phrase aloud: “I’m here for honor!”

The camps I went to were renovated by a leisure farm this year, and the facilities were outdated. Wash your face, brush your teeth every day, and go outside. The pool under the eaves was covered with moss that he had only seen in books, and sometimes the water and rust from the tap came out. In a room, there are 4 bunk beds and 8 people live. Not long after I lay in bed on the first day, I started to itch all over my body. I listened to the sound of my roommate’s fingernails scratching the skin for more than 40 minutes, and finally fell asleep. On the fourth night, I forgot to close the door, and many insects flew into the house, and one cicada flew to the roof with a harsh cry.

Yu Jie did not hear his son complain. These were mentioned one by one in an interview with reporters.

At home, I hoped to leave my mother early. On the first night of the summer camp, I felt homesick for my mother. As if they were infected, the other 7 children also said they were homesick.

I haven’t had a good bath like I did at home for 7 days, but one by one, I put the joys in the bathroom into my cerebral cortex to remember.

On the day of the end of the summer camp, as soon as he came to the stage to give a speech, he received a notice to give a speech on the first day, but he did not write a manuscript. He said that he must look at the audience when he speaks, which is a kind of respect. In the impromptu speech, I talked about my 7-day growth one by one.

Seeing the video of her son’s speech, Yu Jie cried. She said that spending 3,700 yuan to send her son to suffer for 7 days is worth it!

stay-at-home mom of two boys

Stuck in the anxiety of educating my son

Yujie, 38, is a stay-at-home mother of two boys. Since her eldest son Yiyi was in the next semester of the fourth grade of elementary school, she has been caught up in the anxiety of educating her son.

“Anxiety mainly comes from school.” Yujie combed herself carefully and adjusted herself. She couldn’t show her anxiety too much in front of her.

For a while, Yujie was afraid of receiving calls from the head teachers one by one. One day, she said to the head teacher who called: “You can find my child’s father, not me!”

It was Yujie’s own decision to sign up for the children’s summer camp. “There is no difference between standing and sitting. If you go to the summer camp, let him learn the style of vigorous and resolute.”

When her son with red pimples stood in front of her, Yujie felt that her anxiety was also being cured. From the video photos sent by the teachers of the summer camp every day and the speeches at the end of the summer camp, she saw the other side of the carelessness in her own eyes and the small problems in the eyes of the teachers: he can think independently, has rich spiritual world.

Programmers start children’s programming summer camp

Approved by parents

From July 6th to 16th, Sun Minghong took 52 children from the children’s programming interest class to the Huangshi Daye Ewang City Research Base, which is hundreds of kilometers away from Wuhan, for an 11-day summer camp training with programming characteristics.

Sun Minghong, 43 years old this year, co-founded Wuhan Yunxin Programming Education Technology Co., Ltd. at the end of 2019, focusing on children’s programming training. Previously, he worked as a programmer and game company technical director for 20 years.

Children’s programming can cultivate children’s computational thinking. When his son was 10 years old, Sun Minghong wanted to send him to a programming training class. During the class selection process, Sun Minghong found that graphical programming (scratch series) and robot programming, which are commonly offered in children’s programming training classes, can be used as games and entertainment for children, but they cannot train their thinking. So, he decided to set up a programming training institution by himself.

Sun Minghong has no off-campus training points. He was invited by 6 schools to hold interest classes on-campus. He selected children with good academic performance from junior high school and high school and took classes in the afternoon club time. For each interest class, there is one class per week for 90 minutes. For students in the fourth grade and above, courses developed by their own teams are offered; for students below the fourth grade, 3D animation programming courses are offered.

Last summer, Sun Minghong tried to run a summer camp featuring programming. 60 children participated, and the response was good among parents. At the beginning of June this year, as soon as the summer camp notice was sent out, it was full in less than 10 days. Of the 74 children who signed up, 22 attended last year.

But before departure, these 22 “returning guests” could not go because the school had other temporary arrangements.

This summer camp, which features programming, has 5 hours a day to learn programming, and the rest of the time to engage in other training. The 11-day summer camp programming study time is equivalent to two semesters of the school’s interest class.

To Sun Minghong’s delight, his efforts were recognized by his parents. When this summer camp came back, many parents came to their door and strongly requested to open another one in August. Parents told him: “In August, my children have time.”

Tiantian Quality Education and Training Center

Contradicting instructor “Little Overlord” became obedient

Liu Haicheng’s face has been tanned in this month.

Liu Haicheng is the chief instructor of Huangpiwu Hu Tiantian Quality Education and Training Center. This summer, the center has hired more than 100 instructors, all of whom are ex-military soldiers, and are responsible for the training of children.

Tiantian Quality Education and Training Center, which has been in operation for 15 years, is a fully functional outdoor training base, and most of its business is business development training. In the summer of the best years in the past, the children’s training business can only account for half of it. But this summer, the 160-acre camp was full of children. Summarizing the experience of 15 years of children’s summer camp, the person in charge of the center realizes that simple training can no longer meet the needs of today’s children entering society in the future. Various courses.

The center, like several other old-fashioned research bases around Wuhan, is scheduled to be full by June, and the institutions that were recruited in July were told that they were “unable to receive them.” These institutions have to find other new or even field bases. The bases that I went to one by one and the Daye that Sun Minghong went to were the result of this “overflow”.

Liu Haicheng can feel the difference between these children at the gate: many parents drive their children in luxury cars, and there are many top luxury brands in their luggage. “We can’t take care of him anymore, I’ll send it to you, please take care of him!” This is the most heard exhortation by Liu Haicheng. As soon as he took over, there were many more “little bullies” who contradicted the instructors than before.

Whether it is 7 days, 14 days, or 21 days, when you arrive at the center, you get up at 6:00 in the morning and go to bed at 10:30 in the evening. In addition to eating three meals and lunch breaks, the children’s time is carefully designed by various Training sessions are full. The clothes are washed by themselves, and the housekeeping is organized by themselves. It is tight and tense, and the physical fatigue is something they have never experienced at home or at school.

“Generally speaking, after three or four days of training, you can see the child’s transformation.” When they walked out of the camp at the end of the summer camp, they were completely different from when they came: when they came, they looked around and whispered; At that time, I stood in line, pulled the box by myself, sang songs, and said goodbye to the instructors and life teachers politely.

“Even the shortest 7-day camp will definitely leave children with something that will affect their life, but 7 days can make him stay like this all his life, that’s a lie!” Liu Haicheng said, returning home from the children’s summer camp If you don’t rebound, you need to change the environment at home.

Liu Haicheng asked: “When the children go home, can the parents let them do laundry and tidy up the house by themselves like in summer camp?”

Reporter Tian Qiaoping