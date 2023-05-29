The 7 most unfavorable gods in the horoscope (picture) Peach Blossom | Peach Blossom

Xianchi is not only named Taohuasha, but also named Baishen. This god, who is seen in the zodiac year and month pillar, is called Peach Blossom in the wall, and it is the love of husband and wife. (Image source: Pixabay)

Many people desire a romantic relationship or happinessmarriagebut it happens that some people areemotionI was always stumbling and stumbling at work, and my life was very difficult.Today, I will lead you to understand thecharacterIn fate, it is very unfavorable to feelingsPeach Blossom、Peach Blossom、Yin and Yang go wrong、lustwait for sevengod。

1. Xianchi (also known as Taohuasha)

Xianchi is not only named Peach Blossom Sha, but also named Baishen. This god is called Peach Blossom in the Wall when it is seen on the Earthly Branch of the Year-Yue Pillar of the Eight Characters. Those who see it are called peach blossoms outside the wall, which is unlucky, and women are the most taboo, and everyone can pick peach blossoms outside the wall!

The tactic said: “Yinwu garrison, rabbits come out of Maoli, Shen Zichen, sees the chaos of human relations in the unitary, Hai Maowei, sees the child as the head of the taboo, Siyou ugly, leaps to the south of the horse.” Zhi, Shen Zichen saw You, Haimao didn’t see Zi, and Siyou Chou saw Wu, all of which belonged to peach blossoms.

Note: See “Mao” on the day of Yin Wu’s garrison.

Shen Zichen’s birthday sees “You”.

See “noon” on the day of Siyou Chou.

In the first year of Haimao, people were born to see “Zi”.

Haimao is not in Zi, Siyou Chou is in Wu, Yinwu is in Mao, Shen Zichen is in You, these four are Taohuasha, and Jiayi and Yi are in Wu, Bingyin, Dingwei, Wuzi, Jichen, Gengshu, Xinyou, Rensi and Guishen are red and gorgeous, and the female life is romantic.

Refers to Bingzi, Dingchou, Wuyin, Xinmao, Renchen, Guisi, Bingwu, Dingwei, Wushen, Xinyou, Renshu, Guihai. Insufficient wife, the husband’s family coldly withdraws (loses affection), the man meets him, the master leaves his natal family, and is also a widow with his wife’s family. The evil is regardless of gender. Double or triple crimes are extremely serious during the month and day, especially the Japanese family. , the master has no power from outsiders, and since his wife’s wealth has become a waste of money, he still has no contact with his wife’s family.

4. Lustful Desire Sha (also known as Lustful Desire Shame)

Hu Zhongzi said: “The old drunken Qin Lou had twelve direct relationships, and he committed the eight specialties and died in Chudian again. The eight evils are the same as the nine ugliness!” The specialists are Jiayin, Yimao, Jiwei, Dingwei, Gengshen, Xinyou, Wushu, and Kuichou! Every day there is an unrighteous wife, and sometimes there are unwholesome children. Women commit unscrupulous relatives and estrangement, and do things unscrupulously. Those who commit many crimes are especially serious. The nine ugliness refer to Renzi, Renwu, Wuzi, Wuwu, Jiyou, and Ji Mao, Yiyou, Yimao, Xinyou, Xinmao, etc. are also true, the main childbirth of the female criminal is in danger, and the male criminal is incomplete and “dead without a whole body”.

5. Lonely luan, few swans

The song said: “Wood fire meets snake fire is ominous, why should the golden pig be strong and rampant, where is the husband of the earth monkey, wood and tiger? It’s time to dance to the lonely luan.” This refers to Yisi, Dingsi, Xinhai, Wushen, Jiayin, Bingwu, Wuwu, Renzi and other sun pillars, men overcome wives and daughters Kefu.

6. Hongyan

The fate of the main female is romantic, but whether it is obscene or not, it still needs to be judged by the whole horoscope, and the conditions of the conditions should be kept in mind the trick of limitation: “Passionate and desire, few people know, Liubing meets Yinxin to see chickens, Guilinshen Shangding sees Wei, Eyebrows open and smiling, A and B see Geng at noon, Fang calls this woman a prostitute, Wu Ji is afraid of Chen Ren and son, Lu and Ma meet as street prostitutes, even if they belong to aristocratic family officials and eunuchs, they will steal their dates.”

Here, the sun is the main one, and it is the secondary one. See the branches of the four pillars, namely Jiayiwu, Bingyin, Dingwei, Wujichen, Gengshu, Xinyou, Renzi, and Guijia, all of which are Hongyansha.

7. Lonely and widowed

Orphaned and widowed, most of them are lonely and widowed people, with a lonely appearance and no signs of harmony on their faces, which is not good for relatives. If the post-horse unites again, it will be debauched in other lands. If it dies in the air, it will be young and helpless. When it comes to the funeral, if the guest is united, the parents will die one after another. The formula is as follows: “Hai Zichou, the three northerners, advance one hour, see Yin as lonely, retreat one hour, see Shu as widow, and the other three parties apply for Youshu, Siweiwu, and so on.”

