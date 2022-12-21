The 73-year-old grandma played the girl “Avatar 2” Qili actor: looking for a young mind for the role to return to high school

Today (December 21), according to gamerant reports, after the release of the sci-fi movie “Avatar: Way of Water”, one of the new characters, Qili, left a deep impression on the audience. She was adopted by Jack and Nitley A little girl with a unique quality that connects to creatures.

The actor who played the role, Sigourney Weaver (now 73), revealed that she went back to high school looking for a teen mentality for the young role.

Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine in “Avatar” 13 years ago, returned to play the girl Qi Li in “Avatar: Way of Water”.

Sigourney Weaver said at the film’s launch event: “I went back to high school to rediscover my teenage mindset, and I’m delighted with this opportunity to play a young character. 12-15 year olds change quickly and I needed to find that. The details of the film fit it into the character. It also gave me a lot of room to act, and the film is much more emotional and character-development than the previous one, and I enjoyed it.”

“Avatar 2: The Way of Water,” directed by James Cameron, tells the story more than 10 years after the conclusion of the first film. Jack became the patriarch of the Na’vi tribe and started a family with Niteri, with a pair of lovely children.

Until one day, the tribal brothers died unexpectedly, which broke their peaceful life. Jack speculated that there was a story about human avatars who had mixed into the tribe and fought against evil forces with the tribe.