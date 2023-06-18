6
- The 74-year-old Taiwanese mountain singer Wan Shalang passed away. He once sang the popular “Naluwan Love Song” in the Spring Festival Gala. After being injured and sick, his evening scene was bleak Jingchu.com
- Wan Shalang, who once sang “Love You Ten Thousand Years” and “Wine and Coffee” passed away at the age of 74 8world
- “Where does the wind come from” singer Wan Shalang dies at the age of 74 Lianhe Zaobao
- 74-year-old aboriginal folk singer Wan Shalang passed away and “Love You Ten Thousand Years” became a masterpiece-Entertainment-Instant Entertainment| 星洲网Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Where does the red wind come from, and I love you for ten thousand years, Wang Wanshalang, an aboriginal folk song, passed away | China Press China Daily
