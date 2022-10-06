Original title: 79-year-old “Rock Granny” became popular, the skin is old but the soul is forever young

The 79-year-old Dong Yunrong, from the beginning of playing and singing, to forming a rock band and stepping on the CCTV stage, became an “Internet celebrity”. After retirement, Dong Yunrong lived out the old age that many people expect. At the age of 64, she learned guitar, and at the age of 68, she sang “Because of Love” which became popular on the Internet. Now, she is leading a group of grandparents to start the “rock life”, putting on shows, recording MVs, and doing public welfare all over the country… (Upstream news on October 4)

When it comes to life in old age, most people think of the leisurely life of having fun with grandchildren and drinking tea, but Dong Yunrong is not like this. In this otherworldly “grandma rock”, we see a young, passionate and optimistic attitude towards life. 79-year-old Dong Yunrong took her rock band to the CCTV stage, and also did community charity. Wherever happiness and music are needed, Dong Yunrong and the band members brought guitars and used their enthusiasm to infect more people.Even though she is old and fading, her young soul and rock ‘n’ roll enthusiasm are not lost. Dong Yunrong uses her actions to interpret an optimistic attitude towards life.

An optimistic attitude is always the cure for life. Whether it is Huang Yunrong, who is now 79 years old, or young people who are working and studying, we all need to be optimistic about life. Out of the sadness of his wife’s death, and bravely trying to learn the guitar, Huang Yunrong used a positive and optimistic attitude to live a passionate life in the elderly. She has performed shows, recorded MVs, and done charity work all over the country. She uses her own way to drive herself and The elderly around them are catching up with the times.

It is often said that as people grow old, they are gradually derailing from the times. The elderly cannot keep up with the rapidly changing new technologies and new eras, and most people voluntarily give up the opportunity to learn when they are old. In fact, they also gave up. more possibilities for life. Under the conditions of the new era, the spiritual and cultural life is gradually enriched, and the life of the elderly should also be colorful. Although the skin is old, the soul can still be young. As the saying goes, live to old age and learn old age, as long as you dare to try and face the changes of life optimistically, you can still live a youthful demeanor.

As my country’s aging problem continues to intensify and the number of elderly people is large, the spiritual and cultural life of the elderly should also be worthy of attention. Pay attention to the elderly group, fully tap the potential of the elderly society, encourage more elderly people to get out of the closed circle, dare to learn and try new things, so that the dividends of the times can benefit the elderly group, and it is the right time to continuously meet the high-quality elderly care needs of the elderly.

The so-called “Mo Daosang is late, and the sky is still full of clouds.” 79-year-old Dong Yunrong uses rock and roll enthusiasm to light up the life of the elderly. Although she is old, her heart is not old. She infects the elderly around her with the rhythm of rock and roll in the trend of the times” surf”. Age is never the shackles of life, youth is not just a moment of youth, as long as there is a positive and optimistic attitude towards life, life will always have infinite possibilities. (Wang Xiaofei）