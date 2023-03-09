The 7th Tianqiao·Chinese Spring Art Festival will open on the 16th, and 27 stage masterpieces will be staged in turn

From March 16th to June 25th, the 7th Tianqiao Chinese Spring Art Festival will be held at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center with the theme of “chasing the wind and chasing the moon to see the spring mountain”. During the art festival, covering musicals, operas, dances, dramas and other art categories, nearly 70 wonderful performances by 27 stage art masterpieces from major troupes across the country will be staged in turn, which can be said to be the most ever. At the same time, there are also various themed forums and member activities, presenting a colorful feast of literature and art to the audience.

Repertoire

Tell warm Chinese stories

In the first forum of Tianqiao Chinese Spring Art Festival held on March 22, more than a dozen authoritative experts and scholars in the industry, representatives of leading companies, and artists will gather together to focus on cultural themes. They will talk freely from a cutting-edge perspective through keynote speeches The development trend of performing arts culture provides ideas and strategic guidance for promoting cultural self-confidence and self-improvement. On the same day, repertoires related to the art festival will also present highlights on the stage.

The repertoire of this art festival is themed with “Chinese Stories”, “Biography of Characters”, “Hundred Flowers of Opera”, “Modern City” and “Oriental Imagery”. From the perspective of Chinese artists, they tell warm Chinese stories and focus on cultural inheritance and innovation. The repertoire includes both award-winning high-quality repertoires and well-known works, as well as many premiere and original repertoires, showing the rich connotation and multiple dimensions of the Chinese art stage. The well-known dance poetry drama “Only This Green” and the large-scale realistic drama “The World” will be performed at the opening and closing ceremonies respectively.

“Poetic Life Festival”

Let art enter public life

In order to further enrich the audience’s artistic experience, the 7th “Poetic Life Festival” in 2023 will be held at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center from March 21 to May 24. The theme of this year’s Poetic Life Festival is “Oriental Implications, Tradition Rejuvenation, and Natural Realm”. It gathers diverse humanities and arts, and presents themed sections such as exhibition viewing, entertainment, self-reading, speeches, and cultural creations in a more natural and humanistic way. Connect performances, exhibitions, bazaars, reading sharing sessions and other content in series, allowing art to enter the lives of the public.

From March 21st to May 21st, the “Life in Drama – Lai Shengchuan Creative Art Exhibition” takes “Director’s Life Notes” as the core clue and runs through the whole process to explore the subtle connection between drama and life.

“Spring Empty Plan” lifestyle market, specially invited more than 30 merchants to gather oriental aesthetic lifestyle, outdoor lifestyle and other brands to create a new lifestyle of niche culture, unite the love of drama music, innovation of national trends and the independence of traditional culture Designers jointly construct a new sound field of traditional culture and fashionable life.

On March 17th and March 31st, the “Poetic Reading” series of theater reading sessions will be themed on “Poetry and History and Culture”, combined with classic repertoire dialogues on “City, Humanities, and Reading”, inviting speakers to share their unique thoughts , to help viewers and readers find their favorite reading style and viewing dimension, and experience the fun of the reading world. During the Poetic Life Festival, several famous artists in the industry will be invited to tell wonderful stories in front of and behind the stage in different themes and contents.

“Theater Tour”

Introducing a new theme line

Tianqiao Art Center’s art public welfare activity – “Weekend Art Gathering” will also launch a special series. At that time, the performing arts area will take the Tianqiao Impression Museum as the main body to create a series of activities with the theme of “Spring Art Man Tianqiao” with strong traditional characteristics, such as drama workshops, art salons, cultural lectures, stage visits, etc.

The theater visit project “Theatre Journey” will also launch a new theme route. Relying on the architectural aesthetics of the East and the West and the development history of Chinese theater, integrating immersive experience interaction and new ways of cultural tourism visits, to create a city roaming experience on the south central axis; at the same time, it plans to cooperate with the cultural landmark theater on the central axis to jointly create a “Chinese theater development journey” , to explore the development track of Chinese drama through theater visits, so that the public can appreciate the charm of the “City of Performing Arts”. (Reporter Wang Run)