The 7th Zhejiang Provincial Micro Film Selection Event Jiangshan held light and shadow art to present common wealth and beauty

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-26 08:04

On the evening of the 25th, the Commendation Ceremony of the 7th Zhejiang Province Micro Film Selection and 2023 Jiangshan City Mao’s Cultural Tourism Activities Launching Ceremony was held in Quzhou Jiangshan. The event was sponsored by the Provincial Film Association, Zhejiang Daily Newspaper Group, Quzhou Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, etc., and undertaken by Zhefa Media Group.

A total of 908 works were collected in this Zhejiang Microfilm Competition, and 75 works were shortlisted through layers of competition. The creator presents full and moving stories through delicate lenses and interlaced light and shadow.

On that night, 8 individual awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Creativity, as well as the Top Ten Films and Top Ten Micro-Videos of “Together Wealth and Beauty” and the excellent films and micro-videos of the “So Many Beauty” unit, etc. Announced one by one. Among them, “Village Song Loud” won the best film. The film uses simple and beautiful rural scenery and vivid and colorful portraits of characters to interpret the moving picture of thousands of little people helping the revitalization of the countryside.

This year is the 8th year of Zhejiang micro-film selection activities. The organizers have always used micro-films as the carrier, using light and shadow art to show the social form of the motherland’s common prosperity and beauty, and tell good stories about China in the new journey with heart and soul. As the “Zhejiang microfilm strategic cooperation city”, Jiangshan also provides a good environment for creators through continuous improvement of policies, and supports batches of dream chasers.