Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

(Comprehensive report from Los Angeles on the 11th) The award ceremony was held this morning Malaysia time, As expected, with his first starring role in a Hollywood film (Everything Everywhere All At Once) won the Best Actress in the Music/Comedy Group. After Awkwafina (Awkwafina), she is the second Asian and Chinese actor to win this award, and she is also the first in history The Malaysian actor who was sealed will win glory for the country! However, when Michelle Yeoh was in the middle of her testimonial speech on stage, she was forced to leave the stage by the sound of music, which made her choke: “Please shut up! I can beat you, I’m serious.” The audience applauded.

Michelle Yeoh couldn’t hide her excitement when she walked on stage, she said with a smile that she had to stand and enjoy this moment first. She expressed emotionally, “Thank you for letting me join. I have been in the industry for 40 years, and I have finally come here.”

Michelle Yeoh recalled that when she first came to Hollywood, it was like a dream come true. She also said that Asian faces were regarded as a minority at the time. Some people were surprised that she could speak English. She responded humorously, “I came here after a 13-hour flight, so I have learnt it”.

She lamented that as the years passed and she just turned 60 last year, “I think all women are aware that as the numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, but I think I’ve received a gift.” , that’s ‘Everything Everywhere’.”

Interestingly, before Michelle Yeoh finished her speech, there was music behind her to remind her that the time for her speech would be over. She turned her head and looked at the backstage and joked, “Shut up, I can beat you up.” She did not forget to thank all her partners and staff, “This award is for all the people who have put me on my shoulders, and all the people who have walked with me.”

Michelle Yeoh’s “The Transient Universe” was released last year, and has swept the awards at various award ceremonies around the world. Michelle Yeoh has won 23 Best Actress awards for this film. Just before the Golden Globe Awards, Just won Best Actress at the National Board of Review Awards, becoming the first Asian-American in the show’s 45-year history . Now that she has achieved another victory, the outside world is quite optimistic that she will be shortlisted for the Oscars next, and she will compete with Cate Blanchette in “Tár”.

