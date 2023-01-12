Original Title: The 80th Golden Globe Awards announced that Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress award

China News Agency, Los Angeles, January 11 (Reporter Zhang Shuo) The 80th American Film and Television Golden Globe Awards were announced on the evening of January 10 local time in Beverly Hills, California. Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy for her kung fu fantasy film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Founded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the American Film and Television Golden Globe Awards are one of the major awards in the American film and television industry and are regarded as the vane of the Academy Awards.

‘The Fabelmans’ beats ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, ‘Elvis’ and ‘Tár’ for 2023 Golden Globes ) and other contenders, won the best picture in the drama category. Steven Spielberg, who has won two Oscars for Best Director, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Director with “The House of Dreams”.

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is playing alongside “Babylon,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “The Triangle” ( Triangle of Sadness) for Best Picture, Musical/Comedy. “The Banshee of Enisherin” also won best screenplay in the movie category, and Colin Farrell also won best actor in a movie, musical or comedy.

In other individual awards, Cate Blanchett won Best Actress in a Drama Series for “Tal.” Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Drama Series for “Elvis Presley.” Guan Jiwei won the Best Supporting Actor Award in the film category for “The Instant Universe”.

In addition, “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina, 1985) won the best non-English film award. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” won Best Animated Feature. “Babylon” won the award for best soundtrack.

In terms of this year’s Golden Globe TV awards, “House of the Dragon” (House of the Dragon) won the Best Drama Series Award, “Abbott Elementary” (Abbott Elementary) won the Best Music/Comedy Series Award, ” Best Limited Series/TV Movie for The White Lotus.