The 80th Venice Film Festival kicks off with “Comandante” by De Angelis with Favino

The 80th edition is underway until 9 September on the Lido

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival kicks off until 9 September on the Lido with the screening this evening of the film “Comandante” by Edoardo De Angelis with Pierfrancesco Favino, as the protagonist, and the awarding of the Golden Lion to Liliana Cavani to career. The statuette will be presented by Charlotte Rampling, protagonist of “The Night Porter”, Cavani’s masterpiece, who will give the director’s laudatio. This year, the strike of 11,500 American authors and 160,000 American actors has been hovering over the Festival who have been protesting for more than a hundred days to re-discuss with the majors the equitable distribution of proceeds and the sustainable integration of new production models and Artificial Intelligence . Very likely that the red carpet will be orphaned by Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke for “Maestro” and again Michael Fassbender, Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton. Confirmed the presence of Adam Driver, Mads Mikkelsen and Jessica Chastain.

The ceremony was hosted by the patroness of the festival, Caterina Murino, star of many films from James Bond to Pappi Corsicato, with a speech on the power of cinema.

Comandante inaugurates the Film Festival

But the opening film is the protagonist with the story starring Salvatore Todaro, commander of the Cappellini submarine of the Regia Marina, responsible for saving the lives of the crew of the Belgian merchant Kabalo in October 1940, sunk by the Cappellini after being been attacked.

A true war blockbuster with the sepia colors of the beautiful photography by Ferran Paredes Rubio, which has a profoundly political message in its body: to save the man at sea in any case, even in war conditions. A powerful film, with great suspense and remarkable acting ability, starting with Favino, even skilled in the more or less accentuated Venetian coloring depending on the situation, up to each of the sailors in the truly claustrophobic interior, where Massimiliano stands out above all Rossi, Arturo Muselli, Giuseppe Brunetti and Johan Heldenbergh. Silvia D’Amico, Todaro’s wife, is also convincing, immersed in an almost D’Annunzio-like aura (the rough costumes by Massimo Cantini Parrini are beautiful).

The controversy about “being Italian”

But precisely for this reason controversy also broke out on the Lido: when the captain of the Kabalo, after being rescued in the Azores, asks Todaro why he exposed himself to such danger to save them and the captain replies: “Because we are Italians ”, someone has speculated that the script winked at a fascist patriotism, welcome to the right. Difficult to hypothesize for a writer like Sandro Veronesi, who wrote the screenplay together with Edoardo De Angelis, from which the homonymous novel published by Bompiani is based, who has always stood out for his battles in favor of hospitality. While De Angelis ironically replies with a joke about his Neapolitan origins: «As a Neapolitan, I was wondering what it meant to be Italian. We learned that, I think. When I came across the figure of Todaro I understood what it means to be enriched in diversity. If to say that being Italian means saving lives at sea, then I am Italian». While Favino recalled his childhood: «I often had to get out of my room because my father arrived with some Haitian to host, or my mother who had welcomed a boy who was at the traffic light. It may be because I’m from the South, but I think that where six eat, eight eat too. If this is a way of being Italian, I see myself in it”. The actor then wanted to spend a few words on the character he played: “Todaro is a magnificent example of the complexity of the human being. He was a practicing Catholic and spiritualist, passionate about oriental religions, a convinced soldier. He capable of disobeying at a time when he cannot communicate his disobedience and he does so knowing that he obeys the highest law, that of life ».