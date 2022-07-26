Recently, some netizens posted a video on social platforms. The content is that Xu Shaohua, one of the actors of Tang Seng in the 86 edition of “Journey to the West”, appeared on the street of a village to sing. The scene was surrounded by audiences, and many people took pictures to record , The 63-year-old teacher Xu Shaohua seems to be in very good condition. He also interacted with the audience at the scene. This video also attracted the attention of many netizens.

On that day, when the scorching sun was on the head, Xu Shaohua was dressed as a Tang monk, wearing a cassock, with a large string of Buddhist beads on his neck. He also had a bald head, just like the Tang monk in “Journey to the West” appeared in front of the audience. He held a microphone and sang “Journey to the West”. The episode “Daughter’s Love” from “Remember” is very amiable and down-to-earth.

And the place where he sang that day was a street, there was not even a decent stage, he stood under a big tree, the scene was full of audiences, the venue was very simple, which was completely inconsistent with the personality of a star , but Mr. Xu Shaohua didn’t mind too much, he still sang with emotion, very down-to-earth, no star air at all, and interacted with the audience, and even sent a red envelope to a beautiful woman. The atmosphere is still very good.

Although the scene is not very good, it is relatively simple, and the staff is noisy. Fortunately, the atmosphere is in place, and the effect of Xu Shaohua’s singing scene is also quite good.

When filming “Journey to the West”, Xu Shaohua’s image was the closest to Tang Monk. When he was young, he was like a scholar with a jade face. He looked very elegant, and his elegant temperament was unforgettable. This made Chi Chongrui, the later Tang Monk actor.

Teacher Xu Shaohua seems to be in very good condition when he sings this time. At 63 years old, he does not look old, especially when facing the audience, the amiable smile on his face makes people can’t help but get close and wish him in his old age. A peaceful life, full of children and grandchildren.