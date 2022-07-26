Home Entertainment The 86 version of “Journey to the West” Tang Monk actor Xu Shaohua sings on the street, the venue is simple and the audience is large – People – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

The 86 version of “Journey to the West” Tang Monk actor Xu Shaohua sings on the street, the venue is simple and the audience is large – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
The 86 version of “Journey to the West” Tang Monk actor Xu Shaohua sings on the street, the venue is simple and the audience is large – People – cnBeta.COM

Recently, some netizens posted a video on social platforms. The content is that Xu Shaohua, one of the actors of Tang Seng in the 86 edition of “Journey to the West”, appeared on the street of a village to sing. The scene was surrounded by audiences, and many people took pictures to record , The 63-year-old teacher Xu Shaohua seems to be in very good condition. He also interacted with the audience at the scene. This video also attracted the attention of many netizens.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Recently, some netizens posted a video on social platforms, and the content of the video is that Xu Shaohua, one of the actors of Tang Seng in the 86 edition of “Journey to the West”, appeared on the street of a village to sing. Many people took pictures to record, and Xu Shaohua also interacted with the audience at the scene. This video also attracted the attention of countless netizens.

On that day, when the scorching sun was on the head, Xu Shaohua was dressed as a Tang monk, wearing a cassock, with a large string of Buddhist beads on his neck. He also had a bald head, just like the Tang monk in “Journey to the West” appeared in front of the audience. He held a microphone and sang “Journey to the West”. The episode “Daughter’s Love” from “Remember” is very amiable and down-to-earth.

And the place where he sang that day was a street, there was not even a decent stage, he stood under a big tree, the scene was full of audiences, the venue was very simple, which was completely inconsistent with the personality of a star , but Mr. Xu Shaohua didn’t mind too much, he still sang with emotion, very down-to-earth, no star air at all, and interacted with the audience, and even sent a red envelope to a beautiful woman. The atmosphere is still very good.

See also  Google will approve more than 8,000 employees to work from home, but salaries will drop by up to 25%-Google Google

Although the scene is not very good, it is relatively simple, and the staff is noisy. Fortunately, the atmosphere is in place, and the effect of Xu Shaohua’s singing scene is also quite good.

When filming “Journey to the West”, Xu Shaohua’s image was the closest to Tang Monk. When he was young, he was like a scholar with a jade face. He looked very elegant, and his elegant temperament was unforgettable. This made Chi Chongrui, the later Tang Monk actor.

Teacher Xu Shaohua seems to be in very good condition when he sings this time. At 63 years old, he does not look old, especially when facing the audience, the amiable smile on his face makes people can’t help but get close and wish him in his old age. A peaceful life, full of children and grandchildren.

You may also like

Oxygen Girl Appears! He Lan teased the summer...

Dates, sneakers born (and returned) in Tuscany are...

YEEZY GAP pop-up event landed in parking lots...

Pu Shu | Crying, laughing and ordinary, Uncle...

BBC announces new documentary on Mark Zuckerberg and...

Five performances | “See Pingyao Again” and another...

Exclusive Interview with Penang Guest｜Powell XUE, CICADA fills...

Americans and Arabs make shopping in vacation spots...

South Korean men’s group EPEX Qindongxian has been...

Take a Closer Look at the Official Photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy