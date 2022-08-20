Source title: The 8th China-Korea Youth Dream Sharing Micro-Film Exhibition ended successfully, the moving of film art output across borders

On August 19, 2022, the 8th China-Korea Youth Dream Sharing Micro Film Exhibition came to a successful conclusion at the Korean Cultural Center in China. Five short films including “The Season to Harvest Moon Shadows”, “The Beast Under the Mountain” and “The Last Day” stood out from more than 700 works and won five awards in the competition unit. Excellent works come out one after another, each with its own beauty This year’s micro-film exhibition has received positive responses and enthusiastic participation from young film creators since the collection of works. After three months, the organizing committee received more than 700 works. After strict selection by the jury members, 20 works were successfully shortlisted for the final evaluation, 5 of which stood out and won various awards in the competition unit of this film festival. With the active participation of young filmmakers from China and South Korea, this year’s micro-film exhibition brought together a number of well-made and meaningful works. According to the person in charge of the film festival, the overall level of the works exhibited this year is better than previous years in terms of story content, shooting techniques and post-production, and covers a wide range of topics, ranging from the ups and downs of life records of strangers to whimsical ideas. surreal stories; from the deep perception of the epidemic, to the film poems dedicated to childhood and hometown… The young directors expressed their voices of youth in light and shadow, chased their dreams in light and shadow, and expounded their own views on the world in light and shadow. Unique insights and a different kind of affection. Among the five winning works in the competition unit, “The Season of Harvesting Moon Shadows”, which won the Grand Jury Prize, implicitly and vaguely depicts everyone’s growth state by telling the “traditional rules” of the Kazakh nation. Under its poetic appearance, It contains a strong core of realism; The Beast under the Mountain, which won the Director Award, was adapted from the director’s personal experience, and it is also a self-examination of the soul’s innermost heart; the short film “The Last Day” with its clever storyline and Narrative skills, which convey unlimited imagination to the audience, won the screenplay award; Sand Nest, the winner of the Friendship Association with Foreign Countries Award, uses surrealism to show the high-speed operation of the city, and also describes the relationship between people in the city. The “Inner Wall” built; “Spring Waves Under the Bridge”, which won the CJ Mengxiang Award, uses the epidemic as the background of the story, showing the fragility and insignificance of human beings in front of nature, and also praises the warmth and harmony of the world . This micro-film exhibition lasted for three days and consisted of three parts: “Works Screening”, “Master Lectures” and “Awards Ceremony”. STORY UP” special screening session, invited 11 Korean short films from CJ Cultural Foundation, and presented Chinese audiences with exquisite and well-made masterpieces. On the day of the award ceremony, the famous Chinese screenwriter and director Lei Zhilong and the famous Korean action film director Zheng Doohong also came to the scene and staged a unique master class. As the theme, we conducted in-depth discussions and exchanges with young directors and shared the artistic charm of light and shadow. The jury member and invited lecturer Lei Zhilong, the screenwriter of this film festival, expressed that he was very honored to participate in this film festival, and he was very pleased to be able to get in touch with the fresh forces of the film industry. Through the works of young directors, I can truly feel the thoughts and thoughts of contemporary young people. "We face language and cultural differences, but the film takes us across the divide and bridges the gap. I believe that the film industry will be more prosperous in the future." As the organizer of this event, Li Xikui, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, came to the scene in person and delivered a warm speech. He pointed out that it is our original intention to hold the film festival to let the youth of the two countries inherit friendship and create a better future by taking culture as a link, which also fully expresses the firm confidence and good wishes of the Chinese and Korean people in their commitment to the friendship between the two countries; CJ Group Yin Daoxuan, President of China Region, also attended the event. He said: “CJ Group will always firmly support the film careers of young directors in China and South Korea, and we will continue to organize and plan various types of young talents to explore and promote A project for cultural exchange between the two countries.” Perfect ending, love never ends The China-Korea Youth Dream Sharing Micro-Film Exhibition is a cross-border cultural public welfare project co-sponsored by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the CJ Cultural Foundation. Infuse vitality and vitality. Since it was held in 2014, the China-Korea Youth Dream Sharing Micro-Film Exhibition has received keen attention from people in the film industry and film fans, and has won the active participation of many young creators, as well as many well-known directors and senior filmmakers. strong support from people. As of this year, the film festival has collected more than 4,000 micro-film works, and has invited Wubai, Zhao Tianyu, Wu Shengxu, Jin Chengzhu and many other outstanding filmmakers from China and South Korea to attend the event as guest judges. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Korea, the successful holding of this China-South Korea Youth Dream Sharing Micro Film Exhibition is of unprecedented significance. Not only has it built a platform for excellent young filmmakers in China and South Korea to connect and grow continuously, but also when China-South Korea relations are facing new opportunities, they have become the "ambassadors" of cultural exchanges between the two countries, playing the role of cultural bridges. While exchanging and learning from each other, it also injects fresh impetus into the development of bilateral relations and helps the ship of China-ROK friendship ride the wind and waves and move forward.

