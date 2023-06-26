The 9 best cafes in the 12th district in Vienna

Café Konditorei Groissbock

The Groissböck confectionery also has a location in the 12th district, at Schönbrunnerstrasse 228. For more than 40 years, everything in the small coffee house has revolved around the passion and love for baked goods and confectionery. It is said that the donuts, which are freshly baked there several times a day, are among the best in the city, which we can only happily confirm with a bite into the jam-filled pastry. The coffee is freshly brewed, the location is bright and friendly, and guarantees a good start to the day.

