2022-11-23

A few days ago, according to Deadline, actor Brandy Norwood, who played the leading role in the 1997 movie “Cinderella”,After nearly three decades, she will return to play Cinderella again in Disney’s latest original musical film, Descendants: The Pocketwatch,The story will trace the story of Cinderella and Prince Charming’s daughter. The film, the fourth installment in the Descendants spinoff, is expected to be released on Disney+ with production beginning in early 2023.

people usually think that,The best interpretation of Cinderella is the 1997 film directed by Robert Iskoff, starring Brandi Norwood and Whitney Houston.The plot tells the story of Cinderella, whose parents died, being abused by her stepmother and her cruel and jealous sisters. When traveling in the village, Cinderella ran into a prince disguised as a farmer.

She was attracted by the prince’s sincerity and straightforwardness, and was invited to the ball. The stepmother and Cinderella’s two sisters try their best to prevent Cinderella from attending the ball. Fortunately, with the help of the fairy godmother, Cinderella turns into a beautiful princess and attends the prince’s ball, changing her destiny from then on.

Disney celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary in April with a special reunion of the cast. Brandy Norwood said at the time: “This movie gave little black girls more self-confidence. Now recalling these things is like yesterday.”

