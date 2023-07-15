The Absence of Enrique Iglesias at Tamara Falcó’s Wedding Sparks Controversy and Speculation

Title: Tamara Falcó Expresses Disappointment over Enrique Iglesias’ Absence at Her Wedding

Subtitle: Speculations arise about a possible distance between the artist and the family

Tamara Falcó, daughter of Spanish socialite Isabel Preysler, recently tied the knot with businessman Íñigo Onieva in what was meant to be a joyous occasion. However, one notable absence caught the attention of many – that of her brother, famous singer Enrique Iglesias. Despite expectations that the international superstar would attend the wedding, his reported fear of mass events kept him away, leaving Falcó disappointed.

In an exclusive interview with Hello! magazine, Falcó admitted that while she didn’t fully understand her brother’s decision, she respected it. She revealed that he justified his absence by explaining his dislike for such social gatherings. Falcó had even extended an invitation for him to attend the religious ceremony if the main celebration was too overwhelming. However, Iglesias declined the offer.

The Marquise de Griñón, as Falcó is also known, expressed her disappointment and mentioned that her brother’s actions had left her feeling somewhat perplexed. She explained that the wedding day held significant personal importance to her, but acknowledged that everyone has their own wounds and situations.

Rumors of a potential rift between Iglesias and the Preysler family have since emerged, fueling further speculation about their relationship. Falcó hinted that it was Ana Boyer, her sister, who communicated with Iglesias and conveyed his excuse for not attending the wedding. Reportedly, he claimed to have had a concert in Los Angeles, although this engagement does not appear on his official website.

While the absence of Iglesias has generated media attention and caused a stir in Spain, the renowned singer has remained silent on the matter. He has neither acknowledged Falcó’s wedding nor publicly congratulated her on social media.

For now, Iglesias is enjoying some downtime at his Miami mansion with his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova, and their three children. The singer is set to resume his concert performances on July 20 at the Yaamava’ Theater in California, United States.

Enrique Iglesias’ absence, not only from Falcó’s wedding but also from previous family weddings, has raised questions about his aversion to high-profile events. It appears that the renowned artist prefers a more private and low-key lifestyle, avoiding media extravaganzas and exclusive celebrations.

As the speculations swirl, Falcó and her husband Onieva are currently on their honeymoon, exploring various destinations around the world, such as Australia, Miami, and Bali. Despite the absence of her brother at her wedding, Falcó remains focused on enjoying this special time in her life.

