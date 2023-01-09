“2022 has been an important year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Not only did we reveal to the world the Spectre, our brand’s first all-electric production model, but it was also the first in our 118-year history in which we delivered more than 6,000 cars, with strong demand across our portfolio. products, for an increase of 8% compared to the previous record of 5,586 units set in 2021”: this is how the CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös presented the results achieved in the last 12 months of the elite British luxury house belonging to the BMW Group. Yet another record to be written in the Goodwood palmares, made possible by a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth, careful management of resources and particular attention to profits, reinventing what are the cornerstones of the brand.

Waiting for the electric Rolls: Ghost, Phantom and the Cullinan SUV make you dream at Roberto Gurian

November 14, 2022



“We have succeeded because we constantly listen and develop our products in line with the tastes and needs of our customers, while maintaining our innate exclusivity and rarity”, said the manager, specifying how the company’s range has expanded so significant even though Rolls-Royce is not a volume producer, but aiming to characterize its cars with an “unrivaled creativity and bespoke quality” that makes customers “happy to pay around half a million euros for a unique Rolls-Royce” .



Rolls Phantom

Exclusivity is in fact the basis of the success of the English House which allows each example of its cars to be customized in the special Bespoke Collective department and which in 2022 created 150 new jobs at the headquarters in Goodwood, where they are employed today in total 2,500 people representing over 50 nationalities. THE

Specter effect, the first electric Rolls worth 420 thousand euros by Matteo Morichini

October 19, 2022



2023, the year in which the 20th anniversary of the start of full production is celebrated at Goodwood, therefore opens for Rolls-Royce with the best auspices. And this also in view of the fact that the manufacturer has already almost ready, assembled following the tradition entirely by hand piece by piece, yet another car destined to make you fall in love. It is the first ultra-luxury electric super coupé in the world which will be presented by next December. Princes, sultans and superrich are warned.