Aug 12, 2020

This episode revisits some great moments from past Catholic
Culture Podcast episodes:

18 – Acedia, the Forgotten Capital Sin – R.J. Snell
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-18-acedia-forgotten-capital-sin-rj-snell/

19 – Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis – Fr. Roger Landry

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-19-understanding-churchs-abuse-crisis-fr-roger-landry/

21 – Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told – Ann
McElhinney
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-21-gosnell-abortion-story-no-one-wanted-told-ann-mcelhinney/

22 – Newman’s Idea of a University
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-22-newmans-idea-university-paul-shrimpton/

23 – How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse Crisis – Fr. Roger
Landry
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-23-how-laity-must-respond-to-abuse-crisis-fr-roger-landry/

24 – Talking A Capella with VOCES8’s Barnaby Smith
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-24-talking-capella-with-voces8s-barnaby-smith/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

