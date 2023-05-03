Home » The Accademia dei Lincei awards Kiefer, Penone, Zerocalcare, Vacchi and Pizzi
Entertainment

by admin
The artists Anselm Kiefer and Giuseppe Penone, the cartoonist Zerocalcare, the director, costume designer and set designer Pierluigi Pizzi, the German jurist Reinhard Zimmermann, the German archaeologist Wolf-Dieter Heilmeyer, the composer Fabio Vacchi: these are the winners of the 2023 Antonio Feltrinelli Awards , the prestigious awards of the Accademia dei Lincei, awarded since 1950 to personalities who have distinguished themselves in the scientific or humanistic fields at national and international level. The awards will be presented in a ceremony in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on 23 June at the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei.

The «Antonio Feltrinelli» International Prize for the Arts, intended for Painting, of 100 thousand euros, was assigned to the master Anselm Kiefer: «One of the most appreciated and discussed artists on an international level, intellectually and emotionally involved in contemporary history, deeply rooted in the German culture of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, among the most lucid interpreters of our time».

The one for Sculpture, of 65 thousand euros, was assigned to the master Giuseppe Penone, «one of the most relevant and universally known personalities of contemporary art on a global level: his sculptural research shows a profound poetics of nature in the making in the changing dimension of time and space characterizes the most recent reflection of this Master, his work of vibrant relevance».

The Graphic Novel Award, worth 65,000 euros, was assigned to the author Michele Rech, alias Zerocalcare, because as a «graphic storyteller, for over two decades and not only in Italy, he has held a prominent place in the world of comics, established himself as an absolute interpreter of the drawn imagery, achieving considerable popularity and registering a significant impact on the market of cultural consumption». And again: “His poetics – underlines the motivation – is characterized by a constant attention to current events and by the moral tension of a gaze focused on the forms of social inequality, generational unease, conflicts of cultures”.

The prize for musical composition (again worth 65,000 euros) was assigned to maestro Fabio Vacchi, for his «particularly rich and articulated catalogue, which includes theatrical, symphonic and chamber works as well as soundtracks for cinema, demonstrating the his ability to reinterpret and revitalize the work in a contemporary sense, a genre mostly now considered dead by the avant-garde». The Directing Prize, (65,000 euros), was assigned to Maestro Pier Luigi Pizzi, “undoubtedly the most glorious name of the current Italian theater and one of the most important and sought-after directors on the international scene”.

