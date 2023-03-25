England/Manchester-based indie rock band The Accident Group has unveiled the music video for their debut single ‘The Myth of Sisyphus’ released on March 24th!

Produced by Jack Harkins.

The Accident Group is a five-piece group consisting of George U The Howlers,nitt, Nathan Bailey, William Burton, Ella Bainbridge, and Izzy Odelola. I have supported The Blinders, LIFE, The Lovely Eggs, etc.

A new band formed by members of the garage punk band TINFOILS. All of a sudden it stopped working. And a nice song that is perfect for greetings for the first time. It’s great that you can easily understand what kind of live performance you’re going to do with just the sound.

Produced by Seadna McPhail (The Orielles, Everything Everything, Inspiral Carpets).

“The Myth of Sisyphus is about modern service industry graft, told through the medium of ancient Greek mythology. It’s always been a big one when we play live, everyone kicks off and goes mad. I think it’s a cathartic song, everyone’s fed up of constantly working their arse off and then feeling like they’re getting fucked over. You make more money, then there’s an energy crisis. So you work harder, and then there’s a cost of living crisis. It’s endless. I suppose the song is about finding some joy in all of that.” – George Unitt

Live Dates 15th April – Manchester, Gullivers

6th May – Focus wales Festival

26th May – Manchester, Yes pink room w/ the Goa Express [UNANNOUNCED]

8th July – Chester, The Lady Diana

