The accused was found guilty of killing a young man who tried to cut into a supermarket line

The popular jury declared Mauricio Buchaillot guilty this Friday morning of the murder of Braian Quinchagual, which occurred on May 7 of last year in the parking lot of a supermarket in Bariloche.

The twelve popular juries reached a unanimous verdict after almost 5 and a half hours of deliberation behind closed doorss. For the jury, the prosecution proved that the accused had been responsible for the crime in Quinchagual and, consequently, is guilty of simple homicide.

When the president of the popular jury announced the verdict, The victim’s family and friends cried emotionally and hugged each other after so many weeks of anguish. and contained uncertainty. Furthermore, they lived with great nervousness the hours that the jurors deliberated in secret.

The mother (on the right) of Braian Quinchagual at the moment the popular jury’s verdict is announced. (photo Marcelo Martínez)

The accused remained silent, along with the official defenders, who assisted him during the trial.oy that they stated before the jury that Buchaillot committed the homicide but in self-defense. But jurors considered that theory was not proven.

Afterwards, the police guarding him removed him from the room to transfer him to the Bariloche prison, where he is being held in preventive detention.

LThe next stage will be to define the sentence that corresponds to Buchaillot for the murder of the young man. The sentence will be determined by Judge Gregor Joos, who presided over the jury trial, which had begun on Monday.

Family and friends of the victim expressed their emotion at the jury’s decision that was announced early this Friday in Bariloche. (photo Marcelo Martínez)

An argument that ended in a crime

Chief prosecutor Martín Lozada attributed the accused to having been the author of the young man’s homicide. He related that around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, Quinchagual and Buchaillot met for those things of fate in the supermarket La Anónima, located on Avenida de los Pioneros at 4,400.

Quinchagual went with his stepfather Hugo Méndez to buy a fernet and a coke, because they had a barbecue at their home in the Virgen Misionera neighborhood. The accused was in the store because he had gone to buy a soda.

Several customers had formed a single line to pay. Quinchagual and his stepfather passed directly towards one of the boxes, without realizing that there were several people before them. A customer reproached the young man for his attitude and told him to form the line. Buchaillot joined in the reproaches.

The discussion raised temperatures and the insults began. The supermarket manager asked Braian to leave to calm things down. They also called 911.

The young man stayed at the entrance to the store waiting for his stepfather, who had to pay for the items purchased. When the man left, the two headed to the parking lot where they had the car.

Buchaillot left a few minutes later and instead of going to where his vehicle was, he headed towards where Quinchagual was. They fought and exchanged punches until the accused stabbed the young man twice in the neck area, causing him to bleed to death. The victim was 23 years old.

The accused left the scene in his car. She went to his home, he contacted a friend to whom he told what had happened to him and hours later he showed up at the area police station. Since then he has been detained in preventive detention.





