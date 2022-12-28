Original title: The ace racer applied to play! This winter, rely on the concave shape of the motorcycle jacket!

Author: The trend is in stock

This autumn and winter popular jacket has a touch of bright colors, that is, the retro motorcycle jacket is back in trend!After popular performances by popular stars, in addition to playing motorcycles, karts and other specific occasions, motorcycle jackets & racing jackets have also appeared in the daily wear of trendy people. Today, let’s take a look at the motorcycles worn by popular stars this season. coat it!

Wang Hedi’s recent motorcycle blockbusters are too handsome! He is wearing a retro-futuristic design brand Blind No Plan motorcycle jacket with silk trousers. The blue and white color scheme is refreshing and handsome, full of youthful looks. He wears DSQUARED2 lace-up boots and D2 logo necklace, YAMAHA helmet and DENTS riding motorcycle gloves , The motorcycle jacket makes the male hormone burst!

Yu Shuxin is wearing a Korean designer brand SCULPTOR racing jacket. The blue and black color scheme and the non-slim style are very neutral. Both men and women can wear it casually. Xinxinzi wears her friend’s brand uena slim fit flared pants with slits at the hem, which perfectly reflects the waist The hip ratio and thinness bring sexy elements to neutral style outfits, plus the futuristic Vintage Christian Dior multi-strand braids, sweet and cool~

Zhu Zhixin from the TF family performed the motorcycle jacket of the national fashion brand 13DE MARZO Majie joint series. The oversized design with shoulder pads allows skinny boys to be confident in their figure. The classic black and red color scheme is full of enthusiasm. Wearing a donsmoke ice and snow Logo sweater inside, a coat can be quickly Quickly become the focus of attention!

Lu Keran also chose a racing jacket on the birthday stage. She wore a national trendy brand HARSH AND CRUEL American retro racing baseball uniform. The white and green color scheme is relatively rare and eye-catching. The rest of the items are All Black. Wear a black sparkling ribbon shirt and leather pants from the independent designer brand SOURPLUM, wear a Prada recycled nylon fisherman hat, and wear CHINCHIN shell-head metal decorative strip Martin boots. The black items of different materials make the all-black inner wear not monotonous.

Su Xinhao, a member of the TF family, also wore this item in the recent airport outfit.

The national tide brand NOTAWEAR’s Sunset Motorcycle Jacket has too many babes on it. Zeng Keni, Wu Xuanyi, and Cheng Xiao all chose a black Crop Top inside, which is full of racing girls. It can be said to be a regular match for a short motorcycle jacket. Way!

Cheng Xiao has a preference for racing jackets, this Enyce black and white colorblock racing jacketappeared twicea set of hot girl style wear with SMFK sports vest, knitted skirt and Valentino boots, full of cyberpunk feeling;The other set is paired with comfortable bootcut jeans, white shoes and a denim beret to create two different styles.

Zhang Yuxi’s blue, white and black color-block racing jacket comes from the girly brand Teenie Weenie. It is paired with overalls and Joypeace Martin boots. The female racing driver’s personality is here!

Cai Xukun’s upper body Givenchy’s 2023 racing jacket, the classic retro color scheme of black, white and red, and light hair fit to the max. The slim and short design highlights the long legs, which is also suitable for some boys!

In addition to a variety of bright collage color motorcycle jackets, there are also simple black and white models to choose from, such as the FF5 sports suit worn by Zeng Keni, the short jacket is full of racing style, the silk fabric adds comfort, and the sweatpants are slightly flared The design is full, and it can be said that it is a perfect combination of visual effects and practicality.

Fan Chengcheng is wearing a street brand Johnny Blaze retro motorcycle jacket with a Raf Simons Teenage Dream Slogan short-sleeved T-shirt, the Korean Vibe brand Far.Archive strappy functional leather pants, and 6 Moncler x 1017 ALYX 9SM ankle boots ,High street style is a bit cool。

Wang Hedi’s private server also has a simple black and white racing jacket. He wore a national fashion brand FORHUG black and white color matching racing jacket in a recent fan shoot, paired with a Xotic black beanie and Tyrannosaurus sunglasses, and carried a black LV satchel. The ultimate All Black outfit is The racing jacket is the finishing touch!