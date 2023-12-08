The Actor’s Unusual Encounter with a Special Watermelon: A Tale of Gratitude and Airport Detention

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez had an unexpected encounter with airport guidelines when he received a special watermelon from a fan. The renowned artist was gifted a piece of watermelon carved with the face of the fan, Nadia Domínguez, also known as ‘Lady Watermelon’. Derbez, who was in New York for a foundation awards ceremony, found himself in a difficult situation when he attempted to transport the personalized fruit back to Los Angeles.

The actor was hesitant to leave the watermelon behind, and after considering autographing it for a fan, he ultimately decided to pack it into his suitcase. However, he was detained at the airport as the fruit violated transportation guidelines. Derbez found himself in a humorous situation, waiting for his luggage to be checked due to the presence of the watermelon.

Fortunately, the authorities eventually allowed Derbez to transport the watermelon, and he now faces the decision of whether to eat it or preserve it as a souvenir. Ultimately, he decided to keep Lady Watermelon’s artwork in the refrigerator. This comical incident shows the extent to which fans are willing to go to show their appreciation for their favorite celebrities.

