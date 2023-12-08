Home » The Actor’s Unusual Encounter with a Special Watermelon: A Tale of Gratitude and Airport Detention
Entertainment

The Actor’s Unusual Encounter with a Special Watermelon: A Tale of Gratitude and Airport Detention

by admin
The Actor’s Unusual Encounter with a Special Watermelon: A Tale of Gratitude and Airport Detention

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez had an unexpected encounter with airport guidelines when he received a special watermelon from a fan. The renowned artist was gifted a piece of watermelon carved with the face of the fan, Nadia Domínguez, also known as ‘Lady Watermelon’. Derbez, who was in New York for a foundation awards ceremony, found himself in a difficult situation when he attempted to transport the personalized fruit back to Los Angeles.

The actor was hesitant to leave the watermelon behind, and after considering autographing it for a fan, he ultimately decided to pack it into his suitcase. However, he was detained at the airport as the fruit violated transportation guidelines. Derbez found himself in a humorous situation, waiting for his luggage to be checked due to the presence of the watermelon.

Fortunately, the authorities eventually allowed Derbez to transport the watermelon, and he now faces the decision of whether to eat it or preserve it as a souvenir. Ultimately, he decided to keep Lady Watermelon’s artwork in the refrigerator. This comical incident shows the extent to which fans are willing to go to show their appreciation for their favorite celebrities.

See also  Kim Kardashian Named as Brand Ambassador for Balenciaga

You may also like

They charge the producer who killed a young...

They arrested a man who murdered his 2-year-old...

Christian Nodal Opens Up About Fatherhood and Balancing...

Lionel Scaloni’s brother was delayed in a case...

At Maxxi in Rome three-dimensional works that interact...

Three things to do if you can’t resist...

Karely Ruiz: From Controversy to Disappointment – The...

Innovative Ideas Shine at the U.S. ‘South by...

A popular festival is coming with salamis, cheeses...

What is the financial instrument that revalued the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy