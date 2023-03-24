The adaptation of Lu Yao’s original work “Life” has given a new plot and connotation to the TV series and produced two “life”

After the TV series “The Road to Life” adapted from Lu Yao’s novella “Life” was launched, it caused some controversy because of the large adaptation. Among them, the major plot change of “Gao Shuangxing pretended to be Gao Jialin and went to Shanghai to go to university” was once a big issue. It was questioned as a “magic reform” that violated the original intention of the original work, but as the plot unfolded and the story gradually improved, the TV series version of “The Road to Life” showed a different flavor of life.

The beginning of the chapter is designed to replace the plot of going to college

The novel “Life” tells the story of Gao Jialin’s failure to “go out” after he failed the college entrance examination, and finally failed to “go out”. It reflects the conflict between personal ideals and reality, and the contradiction between personal ideals and love, which affects millions of young people Inspirational articles. Gao Jialin, who was teased by fate and trapped in the countryside, is also a literary image that has influenced several generations of youth. The success of the TV series “Road to Life” also depends to a large extent on the shaping of this protagonist.

Judging from the beginning of the TV series, Chen Xiao’s interpretation of Gao Jialin is more delicate. In just a few episodes, he interprets Gao Jialin who was full of youth before the college entrance examination and Gao Jialin who became a primary school teacher. The state of the characters, especially the inner state of the latter who has encountered life setbacks and yearns for the first time, Chen Xiao interprets it in a layered and contagious manner.

Li Qin’s performance broke through her previous screen image. Liu Qiaozhen, a rural girl, gave people the impression of being gentle and reserved, but when the character first appeared in the play, she was bright and bright. This is not the type Li Qin is good at, and it feels a little difficult. However, the most attractive thing about Liu Qiaozhen is “having a heart of gold”. In terms of grasping this core quality, Li Qin portrayed it relatively convincingly.

Compared with the original novel, the TV series “The Road to Life” has changed a lot. In the first episode, young characters such as Gao Jialin, Liu Qiaozhen, Huang Yaping, Gao Shuangxing, Ma Shuan, and Zhang Kenan all appear on the stage. The biggest change is that the plot where Gao Jialin was replaced by the son of the village party secretary as a primary school teacher was changed to Gao Shuangxing, the son of the village director, who went to college in place of Gao Jialin.

The last two “Gao Jialin” meet in Shanghai

Gao Shuangxing is a character that is not in the original book, and “going to college with an impostor” is a social news event that was only exposed a few years ago. Adding such characters and stories to a classic masterpiece 40 years ago forms a brand new story. It should be said that the risk is not small, but at present, this adaptation has given new connotation and story charm to the TV series “Road of Life”.

In the play, his good friend Gao Shuangxing stole Gao Jialin’s life at the beginning of the story. He impersonated and entered Shanghai Pujiang University. The plot compares Gao Shuangxing’s college years with Gao Jialin in northern Shaanxi, forming a life reflection of each other, creating a wonderful experience of “fate exchange”, which is very intriguing.

According to the introduction of the plot, the adaptation of the follow-up story of the TV series “The Road to Life” is even more bold. Wrote the original novel, completely rewritten Gao Jialin’s original life with a heavy sense of fate and the depressive tragic color of his works, allowing Gao Jialin to complete the ideal of “knowledge changes destiny” and freely display his talents in a larger world. Looking back at the bicycle race between Gao Jialin and Gao Shuangxing on their way to school at the beginning of the whole drama, the picture seems to be full of metaphors about the two people’s life paths. Whether the story with this new structure can be recognized by the audience has become the biggest suspense of the TV series “Road to Life”. (Reporter Qiu Wei)