Original title: Adventure puzzle game “Terracotta Warriors” is now on sale on Steam

Adventure puzzle game “Terracotta Warriors” is now on sale on Steam

The pixel-style action-adventure puzzle game “Terracotta Warriors” developed by Appnormals Team from Barcelona, ​​Spain is now officially on sale on the Steam platform, and now you can enjoy a 20% discount for purchase, only 46.4 yuan. The game is currently very well received, with nearly 60 people commenting.

In the game, players will travel to the Qin Dynasty and enter the mausoleum of the First Emperor of China to guard the way of yin and yang. As one of his once loyal warriors, harness the power of Tao to save the cursed souls of the Terracotta Warriors after overcoming difficulties and challenges.

Game trailer

Game Steam page:

Game Introduction

A dark tide surged in the underground tomb. The pottery figurines were cracked, and the soul was restless, awakened by the power of heaven. You wake up to find that there are 8,000 terracotta soldiers around you. The First Emperor’s army is cursed, save yourself and save these cursed warriors, which means you are the only one who can lift the curse and bring peace to one of the greatest miracles of ancient China.

Terracotta Warriors is an action-adventure game inspired by the history of China‘s Qin Dynasty. Although the Qin Dynasty only ruled for 15 years as the first dynasty in history, it laid the foundation for a country that lasted more than two thousand years. You can experience the splendor and twists as China emerges from the chaotic Warring States into a unified nation. Witness the construction of China‘s first Great Wall and the great victory that continued this splendor.

As the only uncursed warrior among Qin Shi Huang’s Terracotta Warriors, you must master and guide the way of heaven, wander between the realms of yin and yang, and free your compatriots from their spiritual curse. Wander the realm of yin and yang, travel between the past and future of Qin Shi Huang’s mausoleum, cycle between death and rebirth, and overcome the challenges of being cursed. Yin represents loneliness and meditation. The dark, desolate underworld is a fortress. Here you are safe, where you can strategize, prepare and change formations to advance your journey. Yang represents the afterlife, light and action. Execute the designated strategy in the underworld, dodge the enemy, defeat the tomb guardian, find the source of the curse on the rest of the terracotta warriors, and rescue the former comrades. Some players said that the game was made with great care and could feel the enthusiasm from foreign authors. The details of some Chinese elements in the game are very ingenious and experienced. Some players feel that the gameplay is very novel, and the Chinese voice is adopted, which is sincere and slow. That is, the keyboard and mouse coordination is slightly lacking, but it does not affect the whole. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: