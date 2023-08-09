The adventures of Buhl, the dog who is happy touring the north of Neuquén

Two weekends ago, the Belgian shepherd was with Gachy and Raúl on Wayle Hill. Photos: Gachy Cabrera.

When he sees that Gachy and Raúl begin to assemble the bags and prepare the equipment, always take a position near the van. And as soon as they open the door, it settles and from there they don’t move it. If he can’t take it and to mislead him they leave everything ready the night before, he also realizes it and in the morning he waits for them next to the flat: he doesn’t want to have anything to do with being left out of the plan and when he can’t go he lies next to the door, long face and sad look. But most of the time he goes and that is a party for Buhl, the Belgian shepherd who enjoys like no other going out to explore the landscapes of the north of Neuquén, jogging in the snow, getting into a lagoon, going in line with the trekkers moving the queue, move forward to accompany Raúl, go back to the end of the line with Gachy. He comes and goes, between them, happy.

In the mountain range of the wind. Photos: Gachy Cabrera.

He found the right buddies for such an adventure. Because Gachy Cabrera shares with Raúl, trekking and high mountain guidethe passion for the wonders of the land where they live, climb mountains, reach hidden waterfalls, wade through melting streams, greet with respect the transhumant breeders who earn their living with their goats and sheep.

Of course, when they go to see them at the stalls for those talks that they like so much, it gets complicated, because the muleteers have a battalion of dogs used to defending their territory and accompany them on the journeys, so sometimes there is no other option than to leave it in the van or at home, to avoid conflicts. “And he stays in the van without protest,” says Gachy.

On the snowshoe hike on the Wayle.

This is how things are for the shepherd with beautiful black fur and eyes that seem to understand everything, who will be five this year. He has been with them since he was four months old.A gift from a friend of Raúl’s who had promised him a puppy when his had a baby. After the inevitable initial destruction of the puppy in the garden of the house where they live in Chos Malal, they began to take it in each exit. They couldn’t have had a better idea.

Laguna Vaca Lauquen. The Chos Malal waterfront in the last flood of the Neuquén river. At the entrance where the milestone of the midpoint of route 40 is. In the background, the Mayal hill.

«At first we took it because we had no one to leave it with. And the first two times he didn’t like the trip that much. But later… he got used to it and there was already a way to lower it. He likes to go everywhere, run, wallow in the snow, drink water in the streams. He follows us: if Raúl goes out in the kayak, he gets into the water behind him. He has climbed hills, he has crossed rivers.. he always tries everything. And he looks for us, the weekend that we went to Wayle with a group, everyone was laughing because they watched how he went back and forth between the two of us. It’s a beautiful device: when he goes forward, if Raúl stops him too, he also stays still until he starts, “says Gachy with a smile.

In El Llano, the snow park in northern Neuquén.

If two weeks ago the three of them enjoyed the snow on Wayle Hill and its spectacular views, at the beginning of autumn they were at La Fragua waterfall with its magical April colors while Buhl barked and wagged his tail. It is a waterfall that cannot be believed four kilometers from bitter apple along the spectacular Route 54 that later on enters the Andes Mountains and the summer stalls of the muleteers on the banks of the Neuquén River.

Greyish white bards in the Cordillera del Viento.

If Gachi and Raúl are proud of the kilometers they have traveled in the north of Neuquén, their adventure partner already knows several of the most beautiful places. It bears his name in homage to a famous Austrian mountaineer and enjoys pure trotting and barking of so much nature to explore between snowy peaks and flying condors.

“Here I was little. You can see the crater cone of the Tromen volcano,” says Gachy.

Among many other places, in addition to Wayle Hill and the La Fragua waterfall, Buhl knows the Llano snow park in Andacollo, which this year was filled with people during a winter vacation, the Tromen volcano, the Vaca Lauquen and Epulpauquen lagoons, the grayish white walls of the Cordillera del Viento. And best of all, it still has many wonders to go.

Buhl, the Belgian shepherd and his beautiful look. Photo: Gachy Cabrera.

Just in case, he’s already standing by the truck, tail wagging.





