The Aesthetic Symbiosis of Painting and Video_Guangming.com

Author: Lu Ying (Lecturer at the Art College of Zhejiang Normal University)

In the course of film development, painting as a traditional visual art form has an entangled relationship with it. The two are like two meandering axes, sometimes interlaced and sometimes advancing side by side. In terms of form innovation and content interaction, they gradually Eliminate the boundaries of art categories and give birth to a symbiotic relationship in visual transformation.

Abstract Film Let Geometry Dance to Music

During the stage of visual art history from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century, artists gradually turned to non-realistic creations, and abstract graphics became an important material of modern art. At this time, the focus of film aesthetics has undergone an important evolution, that is, how to make abstract graphics rhythmic.

“13 Shirley: Visions of Reality” movie stills file picture

Hopper’s Oil Painting Works Profile Picture

In 1912, Futurist artists first tried to draw movies on film, and Leopold Savage created the abstract animation “Colour Rhythm”. At the end of the second decade of the 20th century, German artists began to firmly believe that film and painting are both visual arts, and they should pursue pure formal abstraction just like painting. They tried to convert abstract graphics into moving images. A kind of “visual music”. Around 1916, Swedish artist Viking Eglin and others drew a series of geometric dynamic images in the style of Chinese scroll paintings, known as abstract films. From 1910 to 1921, German artists Hans Richter and Eglin both carried out “scroll” work, that is, they drew a series of pictures with subtle differences on long strips of drawing paper and converted them into moving images. Use this for imaging experiments. In 1921, Richter claimed to have produced the first abstract animation film “Rhythm 21”, and then successively completed two other similar short animation films, forming the “Rhythm” series. “Rhythm 21” follows and expands the principle of constructivism, uses cardboards of different gray levels, and cuts out rectangles of different sizes, trying to create a visual sense of three-dimensional space through differences in color and size. Richter emphasized “rhythm” and believed that the key to the movement of abstract images lies in rhythm: “Rhythm is the time of connection, which is the same as music. In movies, I connect time visually, while in music, I connect time aurally.”

Eglin also filmed the abstract film “Diagonal Symphony” in Germany in 1921. The film presents the movement of some regular parallel curves. On a black background, geometric lines extend, contract, and change in a diagonal composition. , accompanied by the rhythmic movement, presents dynamic effects in various complex styles, and maintains the overall stability and coordination of the image. Eglin regards these moving abstract paintings as the equivalent of music. While emphasizing the “pure” sense of movement in abstract paintings, he also accurately analyzes the audio-visual language and communication methods of artistic decorative lines. The intuitive rationalism of the film comes from Cubist art. In Eglin’s notes, Henri Bergson’s psychology of duration and Wassily Kandinsky’s theory of synaesthesia have been clearly covered and recorded.

In 1925, these abstract films with pure geometric lines as visual elements were screened at the Ufa Cinema in Berlin together with two other French films Intermission (1924) and Mechanical Ballet (1924) . Premiered at the London Film Society in 1929, “Tursarawa” presented the audience with the mysterious side of abstract film. The abstract characters in the film were inspired by Australian Aboriginal art. The film director Ryan Lay was a young man at the time. New Zealand painter, mainly engaged in abstract painting creation. He does not try to express purely visual movement through film, but tries to show the meaning of images. In the 1930s, with the gradual development of optical sound and the earliest three-color dyeing method, Ryan Lay began to rethink the comprehensive tools of film production such as camera, film and projector, and became one of the most important abstract animation producers in the sound film period. one. In 1935, he drew pictures directly on the film and completed two films “Color Box” and “Kaleidoscope”, which achieved great success. He named them “direct film”. It shows the comprehensive practice of film art in color, music, composition and rhythm.

Abstract film emphasizes the movement of collective images and the visualization of visual thinking, focusing on audio-visual experiments combining abstract art and visual music. In 1993, the art documentary “Abstract Film” directed by Keith Griffith focused on the creation of abstract film artists such as Ryan Lay, John Whitney, Oscar Fitzgerald, and summarized this kind of audiovisual art works sex review.

Art Film The Screen as an Animated Artboard

The mutual relationship between painting and film is far from limited to the formalized visual effects of abstract painting. In the era when film explored and established its own subjectivity and artistry, painters of different genres showed their interest in film, a new audio-visual technology. Strong interest, and try to use it for me, such as Dadaism, Surrealism, Impressionism, etc. Among them, Impressionist films clearly show the artistic commonality between painting and film, and the aesthetic concepts and expressive techniques pursued by Impressionism are undoubtedly expressed in the images, such as the film “The Faithful Heart” (1923) directed by the French director Jean Epstein. ) in which the faces and emotions of the characters overlap.

Of course, the creation of films as paintings more directly belongs to the art films that appeared after World War II. Most of them appear in the form of documentaries, focusing on the direct presentation of paintings and the biography of the painter himself. The representative figure of this type of art documentary is the French director Alain Resnais, who successively filmed a series of video works such as “Paul Gauguin”, “The Statue Is Dying” and “Guernica”, which have become post-war French documentary films. The representative figure of the “Thirty People Group” of the school of thought. The opening subtitles of his art documentary masterpiece “Van Gogh” (1948) can be a succinct commentary on the theme of this type of film, that is, “to show the life legend and spiritual adventure of this great modern painter only through paintings”. “Whether the images and things in the paintings can replace the images and things in real life in the film narrative, and whether the audience can accept these images and smoothly enter the inner world of the painter.” French film theorist André Bazin saw the ontological characteristics of film art, and believed that only these moving images can capture and show the flow of time. In the article “Painting and Film”, Bazin talked about two kinds of art Merging features of form: “The film representing painting is the aesthetic symbiosis of screen and painting, just as lichen is the symbiosis of algae and fungi.”

File photo of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”

“Love Van Gogh: The Mystery of the Starry Sky” poster file picture

Echoing Resnais’ art documentary creation, more than half a century later, the biographical animation film “Love Van Gogh: The Mystery of the Starry Sky” (2017) directed by Dorota Cobela and Hugh Welshman revisited the Van Gogh’s paintings were brought to the screen. The film is composed of 65,000 oil paintings hand-painted by the artist to form a dynamic image, using painting as a narrative, and focusing the camera on the enigmatic artistic life of this tragic genius during his lifetime. The tandem of technological innovation and narrative also makes this film a successful example of the fusion of painting art and video art.

Another art documentary that has to be mentioned is “Picasso’s Secret” (1956), filmed by the famous French suspense director Henri-George Clouzot in 1956. The film records the detailed process of Picasso’s creation of more than 20 paintings, presents and affirms the art from the aspects of painting thinking, techniques, techniques, historical background restoration, etc., and also brings thoughts and controversies on the ontology of art. Bazin regards it as “a Bergsonian film”, “a second revolution in the art of painting”, which presents the time continuation of painting creation: “What Clouzot finally reveals to us is A painting, that is, a painting that exists in time, has its own time continuation, is alive and sometimes ‘dead’.” Interestingly, after the filming was over, Picasso took the more than 20 paintings drawn during the filming All the paintings were destroyed, which instead made the film a French national treasure.

Reproduction of light and shadow, the imitation of images to paintings

Such as “Van Gogh” and other biographical art films of painters emerge in endlessly, such as Derek Jarman’s “Caravaggio” (1986), which focuses on the fantastic life experience of this art master; in 1974, the Swedish director “Edvard Munch” directed by Peter Watkins presents the fragile and painful mental journey of the originator of expressionist painting in real life. In this way, art films have gradually won the favor of the market and audiences, realizing a good value of artistic communication.

If it is said that the art film is a reproduction of the painting production process and the painter’s life experience, and it is the “entry” of painting into the film, then the Austrian director Gustav Deutsch’s film “13 Shirley: Illusions of Reality” ( 2013) should be an extreme case of image restoration of painting, the film not only “into painting”, but even “painting”. Deutsch very rigorously performed 13 landscape paintings of urban life by the modern artist Edward Hopper, and restored the scenes of the paintings in terms of composition, setting, lighting, and characters, as if the images were fully realistic for the paintings. The crew built 13 sets in the studio to restore the two-dimensional plane painting to a real three-dimensional space, and maintained the perspective of the original painting when shooting. The classic light effect is exactly the same as the original painting.

In the film, Deutsch is obviously not satisfied with the pure simulation or picture reproduction of these 13 paintings. He tries to start a piece of video with a completely reproduced scene, and then start with a piece of static oil painting. A video is used to lay out the narrative and unfold the close-ups of social and historical characters. Shirley became a New York actress in the film. From her seemingly empty and boring daily life, the director used small characters as clues to connect the entire history of the 1960s, and entered the spiritual world of the characters in the painting, allowing the audience to feel the era. The pulse of the film – as the title of the film suggests, establishes a connection between “illusion” and “reality”.

Behind those seemingly calm, restrained, and quiet images, the film runs through the undercurrents of modern society. Starting from paintings, the narrative of the times is unfolded through the audio-visual of images. This reminds us of the famous “ant colony” analogy of German film theorist Siegfried Krakauer: “An ant heap looks static from a distance, but when you get closer, it is a busy place.” If we can carefully observe all kinds of subtle dramatic phenomena in the dark and dull daily life through close-ups, it is not difficult for us to find that there are many very moving things in it.”

From the formalized dynamic practice of abstract lines by early film artists, to the full-scale realistic reproduction of oil paintings by mature video technology, from “into painting” to “painting”, from form innovation to narrative expansion, the art of painting and film art have grown together. A symbiosis of aesthetics achieved by each other.

“Guangming Daily” (page 13, April 20, 2023)

