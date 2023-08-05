The African country that wants to send police to a Latin American country

In the fight against armed gang groups they’re trying to take control of Haiti, Kenya made an offer to United Nations Organization (UN) to send police officers to help. The proposal was well received by the authorities and criticized by human rights groups in the Caribbean nation.

In October of last year, the Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henryhad requested international support from the HIM for countries to contribute to deploy armed forces to help in the security crisis that the country was going through at the hands of the gangs that were beginning to take over a large part of the region and create chaos.

The political drift of Haiti

However, the organization had trouble convincing a country to lead efforts to restore order in the Caribbean country, partly because of past controversies that were part of peacekeeping missions.

Finally, this week the offer of Kenya for “deploy a contingent of thousand policemen to help train and assist the Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic facilities.”

Kenyan security forces.

Kenyan police forces in Haiti

In a statement, the Kenyan Foreign Ministry said it had agreed to lead a multinational force in Haiti, contributing 1,000 police officers. However, your “deployment proposal” requires a mandate from the UN Security Councilas well as the consent of the local authorities, the portfolio specified.

“In the coming weeks, a evaluation mission by an operational team of the Kenyan police,” they explained, arguing that this will allow have information and guide the mandate depending on the needs on the ground.

Haiti’s prime minister said he spoke with Kenyan President Willian Ruto on Tuesday to thank him for the “demonstration of brotherly solidarity”. While Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, affirmed that the creation of the multinational force was progressing.

Kenya has already deployed its peace support forces abroad in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Somalia.

The Haitian Prime Minister’s residence was attacked upon his return from Argentina

Criticism of Kenyan police forces in Haiti

Social and human rights organizations in Haiti are expressing skepticism about the Kenyan offer to lead a police force aimed at combating the gang violence that is rocking the Caribbean nation and even maintain that could worsen the security crisis in the country.

The debate among Haitians is due to the fact that many distrust international interventions after hundreds of failures, abuses and diseases that have accompanied foreign missions of peacekeeping that the UN promoted for decades.

While in some cases such missions helped alleviate chaos and create peace, Haitian National Policethese events are eclipsed in the vision of part of the Caribbean population for carrying with them the disasters that occurred during those times.

Haitian National Police.

One of the interventions was carried out from 2004 to 2017, which was plagued by allegations of mass sexual abuseincluding claims that peacekeepers raped and impregnated girls as young as 11. All cases that went unpunishedaccording to research from The Associated Press.

In addition, in 2010, wastewater from a UN peacekeeping camp found its way into the country’s largest river, starting a cholera epidemic which killed nearly 10,000 people.

But Haitians are not the only ones questioning the intervention plan. UN watchdog groups are issuing strong warnings about the human rights record of the kenya policewhich could export its abusive nature.

Police in the East African nation have long been accused of murder and torture. Among them are the shootings of civilians during the COVID-19 curfew and of more than 30 people during protests in July, all of them in the poorest neighborhoods in kenya.

The UN evaluates an armed mission to Haiti

Louis-Henri Mars, head of the Haitian-based peacekeeping organization Lakou Lapè, echoed those concerns. “People are baffled by this,” he said, and warned: “It can turn into another big disaster.”

While Benedict Manzin, Sibylline’s lead Middle East and Africa risk analyst, says Kenyan peacekeepers were accused of support smuggling rings in Somalia.

With armed groups extorting much of Haiti’s business and corruption penetrating the highest levels of politics and the police, it is likely that any outside forces get involved in Haiti’s criminal economy.

Demonstrations against violence in Haiti.

What is happening in Haiti?

Haiti is submerged in a great crisis as a result of the gang war that is being unleashed throughout the territory. The danger of kidnappings, murders and abuses has increased and, at present, the armed groups are no longer They control approximately 80% of the country’s capital.

With the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, paramilitary groups capitalized on the power vacuum and seized control of more than two-thirds of Port-au-Prince, along with key roads and ports.

Some 200 factions managed cripple much of the Haitian economytriggering the worst hunger crisis in the country’s history and contributing to the return of the cholera that plagued the region for more than 10 years.

Violence on the rise in Haiti: a crowd stoned and burned 13 suspected gang members

According to the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights of Haiti, between May 1 and July 12 at least 75 were killed and 40 were kidnapped. These gangs multiply crime through heinous crimes, along with armed robbery and vehicle theft.

With shooters on the roofs, rape as weapons to terrorize the population, kidnappings and murders, the violence of these armed groups continues to worsen in this country where the political, security and humanitarian crises overlap.

Haiti has 9,500 police officers at the service of its population of 12 million and it does not have an army, since it was dissolved for carrying out coups. That is why the defenders of the intervention argue that the Haitian police are incapable of stopping them alone, so they need more weapons and personnel.

