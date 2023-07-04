The Ageless Beauty: Rosamund Kwan Stuns Fans with Timeless Charm

Title: Rosamund Kwan’s TikTok Video Causes Stir Among Netizens

Subtitle: Guan Zhilin’s sitting posture in the video raises eyebrows

[Canadian Metropolitan Network] – Rosamund Kwan, the 60-year-old Hong Kong actress fondly known as “big beauty,” continues to captivate fans with her frozen-age beauty and perfect figure. Though absent from the screen for many years, she remains a goddess in the hearts of movie enthusiasts. In recent years, Kwan opened a TikTok account, giving her fans a glimpse into her life and occasionally sharing videos to comfort them.

In a recent video, Kwan caught the attention of netizens not for her appearance but for a perceived wardrobe malfunction. The video shows her casually dressed in a beige long-shirt, white T-shirt, and jeans, exuding goddess-like charm. Holding a glass of wine, she engages with the person behind the camera. As the conversation unfolds, the mystery man confesses his love for Kwan, leaving her momentarily startled. After a half-second pause, she coquettishly smiles, raises her glass, and responds, “Long live friendship.” She then skillfully shifts her gaze into the distance, defusing the moment of awkwardness.

Although Kwan’s well-maintained makeup and elegant appearance received praise from netizens, it was her sitting posture in the video that drew attention. Sitting cross-legged on a chair with one leg, some viewers pointed out that her jeans’ zipper appeared to be loose or improperly closed. Criticism surfaced regarding the carelessness of her team in allowing the video to be posted in such a manner. However, there were others who dismissed the supposed wardrobe malfunction as a trivial matter, suggesting it was simply a consequence of Kwan’s sitting posture. Supporters opined that fans were just offering kind reminders to maintain her perfect image.

Rosamund Kwan’s TikTok videos have become a means for her to connect with fans, and despite the wardrobe speculation, her frozen-age beauty and grace continue to captivate hearts.

Source: CCUE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

