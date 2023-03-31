Home Entertainment The agenda of “Origen Neuquén” so as not to miss any talk or workshop this weekend
The agenda of “Origen Neuquén” so as not to miss any talk or workshop this weekend

Friday 03/31

– 14:00. Boost your personal brand, with Cecilia Nuñez.

Communication talk-workshop where participants will learn to design and develop their personal brand to attract better customers to their business.

– 15.15. First steps in Mercado Libre. In charge of Eugenia Mariani, Account Executive and Vendor Development at Mercado Libre, and Agostina Calderaro, Government Relations Specialist for Argentina and Uruguay.

It will explain why and how to sell through the Neuquén Official Store.

16:30. New ideas to innovate and grow, with Eduardo Kastika.

Prior registration is required at www.eventbrite.com.ar for these talks and workshops.

Eduardo Kastika will exalt the space with teamwork dynamics and a highly motivating talk.

Saturday 4/1

15:00. Neuquén wines: more and better, why?, by Daniela Hernández.

Talk for the general public, focusing on the diversity of our wines and why they are quality wines. Includes a tasting (a raffle will be held for 10 participants).

– 17:15. Neuquén gastronomy How to add local products to your kitchen? In charge of chef Emmanuel Leiva.

Domingo 02/04

15:30. Adding healthy foods to your daily diet. In charge of Samuel García, reference of Nutrition of the Ministry of Health.

16.45. Artificial Intelligence in the use of urban gardens, by PRODA.


