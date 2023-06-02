“The agreement with the IMF must be fulfilled”

The candidate for deputy for the City of Buenos Aires for La Libertad Avanza, Diana Mondino, stressed this Thursday that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) “must be fulfilled” and hoped that the current government of Alberto Fernández close a negotiation favorable to the country.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The prominent economist also pointed to the lack of clarity regarding the agreements and contracts that were concluded in recent days in the framework of the visit of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, to China.

In an exclusive report with this medium, Mondino explains the reasons for his application for the space headed by Javier Milei.

Why did you accept this candidacy?

Mondino: Because if the private sector does not get involved, the public sector does not know the needs and the proposals in this space are the most coherent with the idea of ​​giving Argentines more freedom.

Do you agree with extreme proposals such as the disappearance of the Central Bank?

Mondino: What Milei has said is that it cannot continue to function as before. In this expression, she has found a very graphic and effective way of proposing that there will never again be an institution that finances the deficit, that issues in an uncontrolled manner and is responsible for causing imbalances.

What is your position on the agreement with the IMF?

Mondino: The debt with the IMF is the cheapest Argentina has. I would analyze the debt in general and not the cheapest but the one that is at 15%. If Argentina excludes itself from exports and limits itself, it is obvious that it cannot be fulfilled.

Would you rephrase it?

Mondino: This government has to do that and it depends on what it does, we will see what country we will have in December. I hope that the IMF is fulfilled because it is what corresponds. A country that bites the hand of the one that helped it will hardly get credit later on.

What is your assessment of the negotiations that took place in China?

Mondino: No one knows what is being negotiated in China and what are the results. All agreements are opaque. Argentina’s foreign policy is not advancing on a path that can lead us to growth. On the contrary, it is making us more and more indebted and generating restrictions that we are unaware of. For something nothing is known about the contracts that are being signed. If they were so beneficial and clear we would be knowing them.

What would be the priority measures that the new Congress should address?

Mondino: That depends on the country they leave us in December. We don’t know what we’re going to find.

Because of her position on economic issues, in other times she was linked to the possibility of joining Together for Change. Why didn’t it happen?

Mondino: Javier’s space is a clearly liberal space while Together for Change is still defining its leadership and orientation. Liberal ideas are the most appropriate for growth in any country in the world and they will also be for Argentina. In Javier’s space, everyone thinks like this and that is why I choose to be part of a space with whom I share ideas. I have enormous respect for Patricia Bullrich but we have not spoken at any time. Together for Change has to make many decisions and I have no opinion on that. If I become a deputy, I will work and dialogue with all my might, among which Juntos por el Cambio undoubtedly has an extreme participation.

Have you already had contacts with the economic leaders already presented, such as Carlos Rodríguez and Roque Fernández?

Mondino: I have been in contact with them professionally for more than 30 years, mainly in academic matters. We have not yet discussed specific issues in detail because everything is very premature and we do not know what country we are going to have in the coming months. Going to work on the degrees of detail would not be correct. I am also going to keep my activity private for a while.



