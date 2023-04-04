In the first three months of the year, the sale of self-propelled combines, tractors and sprayers reached 1,456 units, 2.7% less than in the first quarter of 2022, when 1,489 units were patented in the national market, according to the division. Farm Equipment of the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara).

“We closed the first quarter with sharp jumps in sales of agricultural machinery. We started the year with very good results in January, but February was a poor month. In March, the special business and financing conditions that occurred at the beginning of the month at the Expoagro fair helped us to have a good closing of the quarter”, they pointed out from Acara.

Item by item

Harvesters. In March, 61 grain harvesters were patented, a figure similar to that of January but 90% higher than that of February. However, if we compare with the 86 units patented in March 2022, a drop of 29% is observed.

In the accumulated in the first quarter, the registration of combines was 156 units, 13.9% less than the 180 in the period January-March 2022.

In terms of market share, John Deere leads with 51% of market share in the quarter, followed by Case with 21% and New Holland with 18%. Despite this, the accumulated figure for the first quarter of 2023 shows a drop of 14% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Tractors. Last month, 436 tractors were patented, which represents an increase of 46% compared to February 2023, but only an increase of 1.6% compared to March 2022. This last percentage is maintained in the comparison of the accumulated number of tractors. first three months, being the only item that has grown compared to the same period of the previous year.

Between January and March, the registration of tractors totaled 1,182 units, 1.6% more than in the first quarter of last year, when 1,163 units were sold.

The market leader in this quarter was John Deere with 41% of the market, followed by New Holland with 17% and then Pauny from Cordoba with 13%.

Sprayer. In March, 47 units were patented, which represents a growth of 124% compared to February 2023. However, if compared to March 2022, the positive variation is only 2.2%.

The accumulated figure for the first quarter of 2023 –146 units– compared to the same period in 2022 –119 units– shows a drop of close to 19%, which confirms the downward trend that began in August 2022.

Pla, from Santa Fe, leads the market with 40% of total sprayer sales, followed by Metalfor from Cordoba with 25% and Caimán with 9%.

“Although the month of March was better than expected, April will be the most important of the coarse harvest campaign and will allow trends to be confirmed,” they say from Acara.

According to the entity, the historical drought has left a very strong grain production deficit that will affect not only machinery sales, but also everything related to the production chain, such as inputs and logistics.

“However, the rains of the last two weeks have ended the La Niña phenomenon, which has affected the sector in the last three campaigns. Once the current harsh conditions are overcome, the immediate future will have better prospects, but for this it will be necessary to build temporary bridges with financial tools that allow us to reach the 2024 gross campaign with working capital,” warns the association.