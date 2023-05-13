The AIDS virus, 40 years later

The “isolation” of HIV was reported on May 20, 1983 in an article published in the American journal Science. The disease was new and contained many mysteries.

40 years ago, a team from the Pasteur Institute in France discovered the virus that causes AIDS, a milestone that marked the first stage in the fight against an epidemic that has left more than 40 million dead.

“Isolation” of the new virus was reported on May 20, 1983 in an article published in the American journal Science.

The authors of the discovery -Francoise Barré-Sinoussi, Jean-Claude Chermann and Luc Montagnier- They took a cautious tone: the virus “could be involved in several disease syndromes, including AIDS,” the French virologists wrote.

AIDS research was in its infancy. The disease was new and contained many mysteries.

“Four H’s disease” The first alerts were launched in the United States two years earlier. In the summer of 1981 rare diseases such as pneumocystosis and Kaposi’s sarcoma were reported among young gay men in the United States.

Doctors wondered why these “opportunistic” infections usually reserved for weak people appeared in healthy young gay men.

American experts spoke of an “epidemic among homosexual men and drug users.” The disease had no name and was spreading.

The Haitian population was also affected. The term “three H’s disease” was coined by homosexuals, heroin addicts and Haitians.

A fourth “H” would soon be added: hemophiliacs, also affected, for which reason they began to speak of the “four H disease”.

The term “AIDS” (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) came into use in September 1982.

retrovirus hypothesis

Doctor Robert C. Gallo, biomedical researcher known for his co-discovery of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), the infectious agent responsible for (AIDS), exchanges impressions with laboratory colleagues.

The cause of AIDS remained unknown. TOSome, like Roberto Gallo, a leading American specialist in cancer-causing viruses, were looking for a “retrovirus.”

On the other side of the Atlantic, in Paris, the viral oncology laboratory directed by Luc Montagnier, from the Pasteur Institute, also got to work.

At the beginning of 1983, the Parisian infectologist Willy Rozenbaum took a sample of lymph nodes from a patient in the early stages of AIDS at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital.

His sample arrived on January 3 at the laboratory benches of the Pasteur Institute. “At nightfall (…) I got down to work,” said Montagnier, who died in 2022, in his book “On Viruses and Men.”

With Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Jean-Claude Chermann, he detected a new retrovirus that they named LAV for Lymphadenopathy Associated Virus.

“We had isolated the virus, we had shown that it was a retrovirus but we were still not sure that it was the cause of AIDS,” Barré-Sinoussi told AFP.

“Nobody believed us”

Luc Montagnier (L), Jean-Claude Chermann (C) and Françoise Barre-Sinoussi investigators ingleses AFP

The publication of the discovery in May in Science was met with skepticism, especially by Gallo.

Pasteur’s team was increasingly certain that their LAV was responsible for AIDS. Montagnier presented data to that effect in September 1983 to a handful of experts, including Gallo.

“For a year we knew that we had the correct virus (…) but nobody believed us and our publications were rejected,” Montagnier recalled.

In the spring of 1984, Gallo presented a series of articles announcing his discovery of a new retrovirus, HTLV-3, presented as a “probable cause” of AIDS.

On April 23, Margaret Heckler, US Secretary of Health, made the announcement official along with Gallo.

The same day, Gallo filed a US patent application for an AIDS test based on his finding, which was quickly granted.

A similar request previously submitted by Pasteur following his discovery of the LAV had been rejected.

However, Gallo and Montagnier quickly agreed that HTLV-3 and LAV were probably the same organism.

The proof of this was given in January 1985. The new virus was finally named HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, in 1986.

France and the United States disputed the paternity of the discovery until 1987, date of a bilateral agreement according to which Gallo and Montagnier were called “co-discoverers” of the AIDS virus.

The dispute was not just a matter of scientific honor.or, but mainly financial due to the copyrights of the detection tests derived from the discoveries.

The true epilogue would come in 2008 when the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to the French Montagnier and Barré-Sinoussi “for their discovery” of HIV.



