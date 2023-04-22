The Air Jordan 4 OG “Military Blue” Will Return After 11 Years

With “Bred Reimagined”, “Thunder” and other classic color schemes on sale soon, according to the well-known sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 OG “Military Blue”, which was first released in 1989, has been re-enacted twice in 2006 and 2012. After 11 years, it will return next year.

It is reported that this version will debut in the summer season, and it will be completely built according to the details of the first year, and the full series of sizes will be released at one time. It is also predicted that the “NIKE AIR” font will be brought back on the heel, instead of the trapeze logo used in the previous two times.

At present, the official release date has not yet been announced, but the price is expected to fall at $210; it is worth mentioning that, since next year will coincide with the 35th anniversary of the birth of Air Jordan 4, there may be more blockbuster versions coming back, interested readers may wish take care.