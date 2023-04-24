Home » The Air Jordan 7 Classic Color “Chambray” Is Coming Back
Entertainment

The Air Jordan 7 Classic Color “Chambray” Is Coming Back

by admin
The Air Jordan 7 Classic Color “Chambray” Is Coming Back

Jordan Brand has recently had many re-engraving plans surfaced. Following the Air Jordan 4 OG “Military Blue” and Air Jordan 17 Low, the Air Jordan 7 classic color “Chambray” will also appear again after many years.

The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” debuted in 2006. The low-key and refined appearance is an underestimated shoe in the hearts of many shoe fans. The upper is made of black suede, supplemented by gray and light blue embellishment with many details, including The Jumpman and Jordan logos on the tongue and side of the shoe, the 23 on the heel, the pull ring, the cutting lines on the inside and the midsole, maintain the original outline of the Air Jordan 7 as a whole and retain many details to maintain the classic setting.

It is reported that this shoe will be re-engraved and returned on August 5, 2023, with a suggested price of $200.

See also  Yang Zi's "Adorable Detective Detective Case" has an explosion of acting skills and confuses everyone with full anti-reconnaissance ability-China Entertainment Network

You may also like

Boca draw in Rosario and victory for San...

ELLE’s 35th anniversary art exhibition, what is there...

What will the renationalization of El Chocón and...

Marenzi explains the future of Herno, from the...

He does everything right: Lionel Scaloni broke it...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

Black Eyed Peas Classic Song “Where Is The...

Are the storms coming back to Neuquén and...

Regardless of style, the Asian Games theme music...

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon travels to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy