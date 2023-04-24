The Air Jordan 7 Classic Color “Chambray” Is Coming Back

Jordan Brand has recently had many re-engraving plans surfaced. Following the Air Jordan 4 OG “Military Blue” and Air Jordan 17 Low, the Air Jordan 7 classic color “Chambray” will also appear again after many years.

The Air Jordan 7 “Chambray” debuted in 2006. The low-key and refined appearance is an underestimated shoe in the hearts of many shoe fans. The upper is made of black suede, supplemented by gray and light blue embellishment with many details, including The Jumpman and Jordan logos on the tongue and side of the shoe, the 23 on the heel, the pull ring, the cutting lines on the inside and the midsole, maintain the original outline of the Air Jordan 7 as a whole and retain many details to maintain the classic setting.

It is reported that this shoe will be re-engraved and returned on August 5, 2023, with a suggested price of $200.