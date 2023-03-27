Home Entertainment the albiceleste celebration continues in Paraguay
Entertainment

the albiceleste celebration continues in Paraguay

by admin
the albiceleste celebration continues in Paraguay

After the game against Panama, the tributes, the expressions of affection and the intimate party that the team had with their families at the AFA property on Saturday night, The Argentine National Team will return to work today.

Yesterday the squad had a rest and today in Ezeiza they will carry out the last training session to the match against Curacao, tomorrow in Santiago del Estero.
After the practice, the delegation will travel to Asunción where the world champions will be distinguished by Conmebol, in the run-up to the draw for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

The entity chaired by Alejandro Domínguez, who was at the Monumental on Thursday, will hold a reception for the South American team that cut a streak of four editions conquered by Europeans.

The delegation will depart on a charter flight and after the South American football tribute will board the same plane to travel to Santiago del Estero.
In the first duel on Thursday against Panama at the Monumental, the same ones who started the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France came out of the entrance. But for this new friendly there could be modifications.

A probable formation would be with Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi or Germain Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul or Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria or Angel Correa.

See also  Breaking the ice, Prince Harry and his wife meet the Queen for the first time two years after leaving the royal family – yqqlm

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to offer people the heroes of Qatar but It is also giving minutes to the players who completed the call-up, such as Nicolás González, Giovanni Simeone and Lautaro Blanco.

The juniors Valentín Carboni, Máximo Perrone and Facundo Buonanotte would again be left out of the substitute bench but it is estimated that they will also travel with the rest of the squad.

The Selection will be presented tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. The modern venue will be packed with more than 42,000 spectators after the renovations that allowed the expansion of capacity.

The next FIFA double date will be in mid-June and the matches could be played in Asia.
Then, in September, it will be the start of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with the debut against Ecuador, at home, and the second date against Bolivia, as a visitor.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

South Korea’s KAKAO has become the largest shareholder...

Auctions launched for the acquisition of the Teatro...

Maria Kodama, Borges’ wife dies

Ukraine requested an emergency session of the UN...

“Nobody 2” project filing Rao Xiaozhi had previously...

TGS analyzes converting its plant in Vaca Muerta...

Celebrity microblog night after get off work, Yang...

Elections 2023: Mauricio Macri announced that he will...

Paraná River: a young man who disappeared 17...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy