After the game against Panama, the tributes, the expressions of affection and the intimate party that the team had with their families at the AFA property on Saturday night, The Argentine National Team will return to work today.

Yesterday the squad had a rest and today in Ezeiza they will carry out the last training session to the match against Curacao, tomorrow in Santiago del Estero.

After the practice, the delegation will travel to Asunción where the world champions will be distinguished by Conmebol, in the run-up to the draw for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

The entity chaired by Alejandro Domínguez, who was at the Monumental on Thursday, will hold a reception for the South American team that cut a streak of four editions conquered by Europeans.

The delegation will depart on a charter flight and after the South American football tribute will board the same plane to travel to Santiago del Estero.

In the first duel on Thursday against Panama at the Monumental, the same ones who started the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France came out of the entrance. But for this new friendly there could be modifications.

A probable formation would be with Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi or Germain Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul or Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria or Angel Correa.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is to offer people the heroes of Qatar but It is also giving minutes to the players who completed the call-up, such as Nicolás González, Giovanni Simeone and Lautaro Blanco.

The juniors Valentín Carboni, Máximo Perrone and Facundo Buonanotte would again be left out of the substitute bench but it is estimated that they will also travel with the rest of the squad.

The Selection will be presented tomorrow at 8:30 p.m. at the Madre de Ciudades stadium. The modern venue will be packed with more than 42,000 spectators after the renovations that allowed the expansion of capacity.

The next FIFA double date will be in mid-June and the matches could be played in Asia.

Then, in September, it will be the start of the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup with the debut against Ecuador, at home, and the second date against Bolivia, as a visitor.



