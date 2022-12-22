ROME – The Stellantis group accelerates electrification and announces the increase in production of the new M3 electric motors at the Trémery plant in France, the result of the Emotors joint venture (between Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding and Stellantis). This further push towards greener mobility is part of the objectives of the “Dare Forward 2030” strategic plan and will make it possible to support the implementation of the roadmap towards zeroing carbon emissions. Thanks to an expected production capacity of over one million electric motors per year by 2024, Stellantis has therefore consolidated its industrial footprint to reach the goal of covering 100% of the sales mix with electric vehicles by 2030 battery operated (Bev) in Europe. “The commitment to become the automotive sector’s reference in the fight against climate change is reflected in all the sites involved through the support provided to our collaborators, a necessary element to face the next step of this electric adventure – underlined Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis – Controlling the electrification value chain will ensure our technological independence in the context of economic and geopolitical crises, while mitigating the impact of this radical change for our sites and employees. This is even more true in France, where we are and will undoubtedly continue to be commercial and industrial leaders”. In practice, this strategy provides that starting next January, the new DS 3 E-TENSE, Peugeot e-208, Jeep Avenger and Opel Mokka electric will be able to take advantage of the advantages offered by the highly efficient M3 electric motor, capable with a power of 115 kW/156 HP and a torque of 260 Nm. Combined with a new battery and with a range of over 400 km, this innovative power unit will be a key element in improving the efficiency of vehicles.

Furthermore, the M3 unit will equip the new generations of the various models of the Stellantis brands on the occasion of their market launch. It should be noted that the Trémery plant, which was one of the largest diesel engine production plants in the world, has been part of the energy transition since 2018 thanks also to the support obtained at the local level. For more than a year, 6,000 hours of training for its employees took place at the site, while nationwide, the company’s “Electrification Academy” supported the training of 15,000 French employees. The Stellantis group in France boasts twelve factories located in the heart of seven French regions, and will continue to be the leading manufacturer in the country both commercially and industrially. The economic efforts for the strengthening of the structures are also enormous, just think that in the last four years, the company has invested two billion euros in its production plants. In France, therefore, Stellantis will produce twelve models of electric vehicles: in Mulhouse the Peugeot e-308 sedan version, e-308 SW and e-408; in Sochaux the Peugeot e-3008, e-5008; in Rennes the future electric SUV by Citroën; in Poissy the new DS 3 E-Tense and Opel Mokka electric; at Hordain the Peugeot e-Expert, Citroën e-Jumpy, Opel and Vauxhall Vivaro-e, Fiat e-Scudo (and Toyota Proace Electric). Finally, the assembly plants will use electrical components also made in France at the Caen, Charleville, Metz, Mulhouse, Sept-Fons, Trémery, Valenciennes sites, and at the Billy-Berclau/Douvrin gigafactory. (Maurilio Rigo)