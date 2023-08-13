The alleged exit box attributed to the National University of Córdoba is false

The National University of Córdoba (UNC) warned this Sunday that it is not carrying out any type of poll on the Open and Simultaneous primary elections that are taking place this Sunday throughout the country.

Through a statement, the house of higher studies clarified that “none of its agencies is conducting electoral polls this Sunday.”

As he explained, on social networks “probes are circulating with the symbology of the UNC.”

Probe. The alleged UNC survey that was sent by email to a journalist from La Voz (Capture).

Finally, he announced that he will file a complaint with the Justice so that the responsibilities are investigated.

Passed. The UNC statement for the false poll circulating on networks (UNC Press).

