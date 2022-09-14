“The alphabet of nature” is the latest literary effort by Roberto Battiston, Professor of Experimental Physics at the University of Trento (where he deals with research in space and astroparticle physics, in search of dark matter and antimatter, in collaboration with INFN and ASI) and winner of numerous and important prizes, certificates and acknowledgments. More than 250 pages that trace the journey between mathematical models and the pandemic, the use of the planet’s resources and climate change. Battiston explains to us how, in order to orient ourselves, it is important to ask ourselves the right questions, avoiding being deceived by unfounded suggestions. In short, a lesson from science to reinterpret reality.

Reality then. What we are immersed in is complex, uncertain and unpredictable, perhaps at a level never seen in the past. Faced with this complexity, however, our thinking cannot retreat: how could we live in a world that we know how to decipher only in a very small part? The chaos of the pandemic, the decomposed reactions of a certain policy and the circulation of increasingly viral fake news have clearly shown that only thinking in scientific terms allows us to understand and explain the many aspects of a complex phenomenon. Precisely for this reason science, with its limitations, its uncertainties, but also with its interpretative efficacy should be fully accepted in public discussion. The preservation of democratic values ​​and the strengthening of trust in institutions are only possible with the contribution of well-informed citizens. As Stephen Hawking wrote: “In a democracy, it is very important that citizens have a basic knowledge of science so that they can control how much science and technology increasingly influence our lives.” What are the right questions when faced with something we don’t understand? How do you unmask a fallacy in a reasoning? What are the cognitive errors that affect our decisions? We have an enormous challenge ahead of us, writes Roberto Battiston, in which to put to good use the lesson we have learned with the pandemic: the environmental issue. An elusive, slow, contradictory theme, yet decisive for our future; a theme that we must face now, avoiding being deceived by unfounded suggestions. Thanks to science we have the tools to understand problems and solve them: we just have to learn how to use them in the most appropriate way.