When Valentino’s models descended the travertine marble steps of Trinità dei Monti, the thoughts of many immediately went to “Woman under the Stars”, the show-event that shone on the TV schedule in the 80s and 90s, bringing home of the Italians the glamor of fashion and Rome.

“Woman under the Stars” thrilled a young Pierpaolo Piccioli, now the creative director of the maison, who rushed from a town in the province of Rome to the city to conquer the front row of the show, as he himself declared. Yet, that same stairway today has a different meaning, for him and for the capital, at the center of numerous and ambitious projects capable of making its link with fashion more intense and contemporary.

Valentino’s FW 22-23 Haute Couture fashion show on 8 July was followed by talents from the AltaRoma Showcase, also at the center of a profound renewal, starting from its corporate form, in Piazza del Campidoglio, the same location chosen for the third time by Laura Biagiotti for her physical show on Monday 12 September. At the end of July, the “Rome is in Fashion: Via Veneto Edition” event rekindled the slightly foggy lights of Via Veneto, an iconic street which is also at the center of a large relaunch plan. To finance all its numerous projects, the administration of the Capital – which for the first time has given life to a councilorship with responsibility for fashion and major events, with Alessandro Onorato at the top – will be able to take advantage of the European funds of the Por 2021-2027, those of the PNRR, the works planned for the Jubilee and the projects of Expo 2030, for which Rome is an official candidate.

Meanwhile, the brands continue to believe in the capital market: among the most recent openings are those of Missoni, Eleventy, Bottega Veneta which today has its largest store in Europe in Rome, on via Condotti, the same shopping street par excellence. by Tag Heuer for its second Italian boutique, after the one in Venice. Many new five-star hotels have opened in the city, many are expected, from the first Four Seasons to the first Mandarin, at the Bulgari Hotel on Piazza Augusto Imperatore, where construction continues almost non-stop. All addresses ready to welcome those international tourists who feed the city’s luxury market: according to Global Blue, a leading company in the tax free shopping sector, in the summer season this kind of purchases almost reached the pre-Covid values, with a rate 95% recovery. A better figure than the national one, and which in August even exceeded the level of 2019. Even the average receipt on Via Condotti, equal to 1,673 euros, was higher than the pre-Covid one, with most of the expenditure destined for purchase of fashion and accessories.