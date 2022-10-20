Home Entertainment The American movie “Black Adam” won the box office championship in South Korea and “Life is Beautiful” ranked second jqknews
2022-10-20 12:03

Source: Sohu Korean Entertainment

Original title: The American film “Black Adam” was released in South Korea and won the box office champion “Life is Beautiful” ranked second

Sohu Korean Entertainment News The American movie “Black Adam” was released in South Korea yesterday and won the first place in the box office chart.

According to the latest box office data released by the Korea Film Promotion Committee this morning, “Black Adam” attracted 67,574 people in South Korea yesterday, and it won the first place on the box office list on the first day it landed in South Korea.

The South Korean movie “Life is Beautiful” attracted 15,490 viewers yesterday, ranking second in the Korean single-day box office chart, and “Together 2: International” came in third with 10,927 viewers.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

