The Amia attack will be a series, produced by Israel, Argentina and Uruguay

Lhe performers Malena Sánchez and César Bordón are working in Uruguay for “Amia”, a political drama and action series made by Israeli creatives and studios about the tragic attack suffered by the Jewish mutual in 1994, which in about three months will transfer its filming to Argentina and already has a premiere date scheduled for February of next year on television in his country of origin.

Sánchez and Bordón are so far the two local figures confirmed in the cast of the strip created in pairs by Givon Snit and Shuky Gur and produced by Dori Media Group, in which they will share the screen with the Uruguayan Alfonso Tort and the Israelis Michael Aloni ( known for his role in the highly praised “Shtisel”) and Jamee Khoury.

With a script by Izhar Harlev (“The Gordin Cell”) and direction by Uruguayan Guillermo Rocamora (“Solo”), “Amia” will follow Diego (Aloni), a Mossad agent who, after the death of his sister during the attack on his headquarters in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Balvanera -two years after the attack on the Israeli Embassy, ​​also in Buenos Aires-, he takes a license and associates with Gisela (Sánchez), an Argentine journalist, to find those responsible behind what happened.

Throughout the eight episodes of 45 minutes each that make up the installment, the duo will delve into a plot of espionage, intelligence agencies and arms trafficking, in which truth, justice and revenge become indistinguishable. ; and that will lead the protagonists to rethink their family ties and their own identities.

In addition, “Amia”, which will be broadcast between February and March 2024 through the Reshet 13 channel, one of the two leading broadcasters in Israel, which had other titles such as “Black Space”, “The 90s” and the Emmy winner “Nevsu”; It will be spoken mainly in Spanish, although in combination with other additional languages ​​such as English, Hebrew and Persian.

After the announcement of the start of filming, the CEO of Dori Media Group, Nadav Palti, assured that “the attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina is a decisive moment in the lives of many people and had a great political and social impact on a nation”.

“It is imperative that this story be told, and we take pride in creating and sharing this high-quality production. Returning to where it happened ‘Amia’ has brought history to life with companies, creators and actors from around the world. We are very excited to produce and distribute this to an international audience once it airs in the spring of next year.”

Meanwhile, Givon Snit, head of the Content area at Doria Media International, commented that while investigating this story, he realized “that no matter how deep you dig, you cannot discover who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.”

«You cannot know who is telling the truth and who is lying. And this is what I think the audience will feel when watching this action-packed series full of unexpected twists, “she concluded.





