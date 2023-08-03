Home » The Anagrama de Crónica Award returns
The Anagrama de Crónica Award returns

The award aims to be a stimulus for narrative journalism in Spanish and to reward the work of the best chroniclers who write in our language and will have Martín Caparrós, Carlo Feltrinelli, Leila Guerriero, Juan Villoro and Silvia Sesé as juries.

It is an award that began to be awarded in 2019 as Anagrama/UANL breaking latest news Award Sergio González Rodríguez and with this new call, enters a new stage, as explained by the publisher through a press release in which it also clarified that they made it explicit that from now on, the award will have the support of the Giangiacomo Feltrinelli Foundation.

Among its activities, the Giangiacomo Feltrinelli Foundation promotes since 1949 a reflection on the themes that animate the contemporary social and cultural debate, combining research with creation as necessary tools to imagine and build a better future; while the Hay Festival is an international organization that was born in Wales, United Kingdom, and whose objective is to make culture visible and accessible.

The decision of the prize will be announced in the HAY Festival of Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, in January 2024. Participants may submit their unpublished works until September 30, 2023, the prize money is 10,000 euros and the winning work will be published on the label Anagram Chronicles.

The award jury is made up of Martin CaparrosCarlo Feltrinelli, Leila Guerriero, Juan Villoro and Silvia Sesé and the coordination and pre-selection will be in charge of Felipe Restrepo Pombo.

MVB JL

